Harjo educated Oprah Winfrey and the 12 million people watching her talk show about the true provenance of a pantomime called the “tomahawk chop.” It was said to have started in the 1980s in the football stands at Florida State, where mostly White fans cheered their team — named, for some odd reason, after an Indigenous people, the Seminoles, whose land was stolen in deadly wars waged by the U.S. military. The fans moved one outstretched arm back and forth from the elbow, to the chorus of what was supposed to imitate any native people’s drumbeat.