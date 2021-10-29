Those facts notwithstanding, more than 50 minutes of hockey transpired without a goal. The Capitals, despite taking twice as many shots on goal, couldn’t get anything past goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
Finally, John Carlson whipped a wrist shot from the point with 7:58 left to give the Capitals the lead.
Alex Ovechkin assisted on Carlson’s goal and added a last-minute empty-netter for his ninth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 2-0 win, extending his season-opening point streak to eight games. The 36-year-old’s 15 points tie him with the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid for the NHL lead.
The Capitals (5-0-3) have yet to lose in regulation. The Coyotes fell to 0-7-1.
“He played great,” Carlson said of Vejmelka. “We got a lot of chances, and sometimes that can be even more frustrating than not getting chances for players, especially the highly skilled guys that are expected to, when they get a good chance, to score every time.”
The Capitals earned a pair of points, but they didn’t come easy. They were without injured centers Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd and winger T.J. Oshie. Backstrom (left hip) is still on long-term injured reserve. Oshie was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury. Dowd aggravated a lower-body injury during Friday’s morning skate.
Ovechkin is up to 739 career goals, two away from tying Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list.
Ilya Samsonov had a slow start to his night. He didn’t face a shot until former Capital Dmitrij Jaskin put one on 4:30 into the game. Samsonov finished the shutout, the fourth of his career, with 16 saves. Vejmelka stopped 30 of the 31 shots he saw.
“It wasn’t a lot of work out there, but sometimes those games are even harder to stay in, to stay focused because then all of a sudden you do need to make a big save,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said about his netminder. “He was good, just stayed in the game, made the saves we needed him to make.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win:
Dowd out
Dowd left the morning skate in visible pain. He appeared to fall on the ice before limping toward the locker room and slamming his stick on the door. He is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Dowd missed Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators after he was injured in the overtime period Saturday against the Calgary Flames. Dowd said he suffered the injury when he got tangled up with Blake Coleman. He played normal minutes Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings and said he felt good at the team’s optional practice Thursday.
Laviolette said Dowd’s injury Friday appeared to be something that was lingering from his previous lower-body injury.
Without Dowd in the lineup, center Lars Eller shifted down to center Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway.
Leason makes debut
Forward Brett Leason was recalled Friday morning from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., to take Oshie’s spot on the roster. Leason, who made his NHL debut against the Coyotes, said Hershey Coach Scott Allen told him Thursday he would be getting called up.
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Leason was the Capitals’ 56th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was one of the last forwards to be sent back to Hershey after training camp and had one goal in five games for the Bears.
Laviolette said filling Oshie’s spot will not fall to one player.
“More of a team mind-set of trying to make up for one person,” the coach said Friday morning. “There’s not another T.J. Oshie waiting in the minors right now. So I think just as a group we have to pull together and make sure that’s covered.”
Leason was not expected to be in Friday’s lineup until Dowd left the team’s morning skate early.
“It’s a tricky situation obviously with Dowder going down,” Leason said before Friday’s game. “The coaches just came up to me and said be ready, you never know what can happen.”
With Leason suiting up, the Capitals had a season-high four rookies in their lineup. Martin Fehervary, Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael were the others.
“He brought us some energy,” linemate Conor Sheary said of Leason. “A lot of times when those young guys are inserted they’re excited to play in their first game, and I thought he did a great job. Maybe a little nervous on his first [rookie] lap almost going down, but he filled in well for us.”
Wilson wears the 'A'
With Backstrom and Oshie unavailable, Tom Wilson wore the team’s second alternate captain patch against the Coyotes. The coaching staff decides who wears the “A.”
Carlson always wears the team’s other “A,” and Ovechkin wears the “C.”
Wilson wore the alternate captain patch for the first time last year, when Ovechkin and Carlson were both out of the lineup May 1. Laviolette said he wanted to give the patch to Wilson on Friday because of his leadership in the locker room. Wilson has thrived on the top line with Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov, recording seven assists in eight games.