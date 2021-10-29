Through the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, Washington’s defense has seen a net drop of 14.5 expected points per game. Since 2002, only the 2020 New England Patriots, newly absent one Tom Brady, experienced a great drop off (15 expected points per game).
Performance versus expectation is one of the best ways to evaluate a defense since it accounts for field position, focusing the results of an opponent’s drive more squarely on the defensive unit. For example, it is much easier to score on 1st-and-10 at the goal line than it is 3rd-and-long deep in your own territory. Washington allowed five more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, similar to what they posted a week earlier against the Kansas City Chiefs and in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
Washington’s worst game of the season was against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (allowed 15 more points than expected) followed closely by the 43-21 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills (allowed 11 more points than expected). Overall, the team is allowing six more points per game than expected this season, a huge turnaround from last season when the defense saved eight points per game.
Washington has yielded points on the opening-drive score in six of its seven games this season. It is allowing a touchdown on a third of all drives, the second-worst rate in the NFL after the Chiefs, and is forcing a three-and-out just 23 percent of the time, the third-worst rate after the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Washington’s red-zone defense is also below average (59 percent compared to 61 percent for the league).
How did things get this bad so fast? Much of the team’s woes originate on third down. The defense is dead last in third-down defense, allowing a first down on 57 percent of those plays. Even if the Football Team gets to fourth down, it doesn’t get much better. Washington has failed to stop opponents on 3 of 5 attempts this season. Teams are scoring nearly 11 more points per game than expected against Washington on third and fourth downs this season, three points more than the next worst defense, the Cleveland Browns. Green Bay was 6-for-12 on third-down conversions this past Sunday and Washington allowed a first-quarter touchdown on 4th-and-3.
More specifically, the secondary is struggling. Against Green Bay, cornerback Danny Johnson allowed five of seven targets in coverage to be caught for two first downs and a touchdown. Safety Landon Collins allowed all five of his targets in coverage to be caught by four different receivers, including three first downs. Kendall Fuller also allowed all five of his targets in coverage to be caught. And that’s just last week.
On the season, opposing quarterbacks have scored a league-high 19 passing touchdowns and are producing a 107.3 passer rating against Washington’s secondary, significantly higher than the league average of 94.9. That’s essentially the difference between an average quarterback and Aaron Rodgers, who managed three touchdowns passes against three different defensive backs against Washington this Sunday.
The pass rush has not been good enough to counteract the secondary’s shortcomings, but it hasn’t fallen off as much as people may think. In terms of pressuring the quarterback, Washington has remained flat year over year, which is a win considering how the rest of the defense has tailed off. Washington pressured the passer 26 percent of the time in 2020 and is doing it at the same rate in 2021. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, Washington has the second-best pass-rushing unit in the league this year. That’s good, but you must consider Pro Football Focus grades the process, not the actual results. Football Outsiders calculates that Washington ranks 19th for pass rush results after adjusting the team’s sack rate for down, distance, and opponent.
Coach Ron Rivera looked at the latest loss against Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as an improvement for the defense — injuries forced some adjustments in the secondary and his squad didn’t allow a gain of 40 or more yards for the first time since the season opener — but the blemishes still littered the stat sheet. Until the defense, specifically the secondary, is fixed, this club will continue to underwhelm.