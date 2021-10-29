The pass rush has not been good enough to counteract the secondary’s shortcomings, but it hasn’t fallen off as much as people may think. In terms of pressuring the quarterback, Washington has remained flat year over year, which is a win considering how the rest of the defense has tailed off. Washington pressured the passer 26 percent of the time in 2020 and is doing it at the same rate in 2021. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, Washington has the second-best pass-rushing unit in the league this year. That’s good, but you must consider Pro Football Focus grades the process, not the actual results. Football Outsiders calculates that Washington ranks 19th for pass rush results after adjusting the team’s sack rate for down, distance, and opponent.