Harrell played as the only healthy center on roster — Thomas Bryant continues to recover from his left ACL injury — and the Wizards outworked the bigger Hawks underneath the glass by an eight-rebound margin. Playing with only Harrell, who at 6-7 is an undersized option, will not be sustainable. A more patient opponent would have kept feasting on Washington’s lack of size as the Hawks did during successful stretches. Atlanta scored a whopping 68 points in the paint and it should have been much more, but the Hawks went away from their obvious matchup advantage and started relying on, and missing, too many jumpers.