They are winning and — clutch your pearls if you’ve got 'em — the Washington Wizards might actually be worth watching.
On Thursday night, the Wizards entertained a small but energized home crowd with a 122-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks punctuated by Bradley Beal’s primal screams and Montrezl Harrell’s split personality between dirty-work trash collector and showman. Then, the players — wearing similar street wear attire and using their postgame media availability to try out new material as the league’s most fun duo — delivered a command performance off the court.
They stuck up for one another like besties sitting together in a lunch room. Harrell teased Beal for raiding his closet. Beal pumped up Harrell for their on-court connection.
“Scar-reeee!” Harrell said, predicting how the season would go if there are more nights like Thursday. Beal scoring 27 points, Harrell with 25.
Scary good, possibly. So about that digital headline the last time I wrote a column about the Wizards …
We didn’t actually mean “meh.” It was supposed to read: Mehhh beee the Wizards won’t stink so much this year! Yeah. Umm. That’s exactly what happened. We just ran out of space, is all.
Meh culpa.
It’s only been five games and there’s no need to start planning a parade down Constitution Avenue in October, but the Wizards are showing that maybe this season won’t consist of disposable material after all.
“There’s that air of confidence. It’s not arrogance, but we put in a lot of time, a lot of work. We have a ton of work to do,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “So, it’s good to be in the position we’re in, the fact that we’ve started the way we have, but we’re not done.”
There are a few reasons to think that things may go differently this season. Going into the weekend, the Wizards were among a quartet of Eastern Conference teams with a 4-1 record. It’s only the 10th time in franchise history the team has won four of their opening five games. Not such a ringing endorsement for the franchise, but proof that these starts just don’t come around all the time in Washington.
Also, their cupboard of young pros, assembled via the creativity of General Manager Tommy Sheppard, keeps showing up on a nightly basis. This depth came through especially during the shorthanded wins over the talented but struggling Indiana Pacers and the ascendant yet impetuous Hawks.
During that home-opening overtime win over the Pacers, Washington won without Beal because point guard Spencer Dinwiddie stayed aggressive and the bench scored like a starting unit. Then Thursday night, even with Dinwiddie resting his repaired ACL on the second night of a back-to-back and center Daniel Gafford missing the action with a right quad contusion, the Wizards still handled the Hawks while short on size.
Harrell played as the only healthy center on roster — Thomas Bryant continues to recover from his left ACL injury — and the Wizards outworked the bigger Hawks underneath the glass by an eight-rebound margin. Playing with only Harrell, who at 6-7 is an undersized option, will not be sustainable. A more patient opponent would have kept feasting on Washington’s lack of size as the Hawks did during successful stretches. Atlanta scored a whopping 68 points in the paint and it should have been much more, but the Hawks went away from their obvious matchup advantage and started relying on, and missing, too many jumpers.
Even so, the Wizards survived as Unseld made smart move after smart move in plugging in smaller players who forced Atlanta away from its strength. On a night when all the starting wings, including Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, scored 20 or more points, depth appeared to be the Wizards’ greatest strength.
“We have a team where, we have a bunch of serviceable players and I think that’s one of the best compliments you can have collectively [on] a team,” Kuzma said. “When I say serviceable, everybody can come in and play the game of basketball.”
It’s only the beginning. The 2021-22 season is still so fresh that many people in the Washington region might not know it’s even started — the team has the third-lowest home attendance average so far. But this isn’t last year. These entertaining Wizards are proving that they’re worth our attention.