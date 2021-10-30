Just as Ary was preparing to cross the goal line, though, Duval’s Ricardo Clayton cut him down at the 2-yard line.
It was a small hiccup in what would be a big day for Ary, who finished with more than 325 total yards and four touchdowns on 17 touches — and even made an interception on defense — to lead his team to a 41-10 victory over Duval on Saturday.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was kind of embarrassed when they caught me because I take a lot of pride in being fast,” Ary said. “As soon as I got to the sideline I told Coach I was sorry and that I would never allow myself to be chased down like that again.”
Coach Michael Mayo was curious to see how the Spartans would respond after the location of his team’s senior night was shifted to Bowie High after Friday’s rainstorms left Laurel’s natural grass field unplayable. It wasn’t an issue, as the Spartans still put on a show for a mostly partisan crowd.
After failing to reach the playoffs from 1989 to 2018, the Spartans are headed to their second consecutive appearance in the Maryland state tournament. Laurel (7-2) clinched the No. 2 seed in the 4A North region and will host Wheaton in the first round Saturday, when the Spartans intend to celebrate their seniors at halftime.
“This win showed me a lot about the kind of men that we have in our locker room,” Mayo said. “It wasn’t our cleanest game, but we still found a way to beat a good team that wanted to win just as bad as we did.”
Ary has been the key force for the Spartans this season. In the second half Saturday, he made up for his near-TD when he broke off an 88-yard touchdown run during which no one came within 20 yards of catching him.
“It feels great to kind of put the team on my back this season and just change how people look at the program," Ary said. “But we can’t stop here … we still got work to do.”
DuVal (4-5), which got over 300 yards total yards from senior quarterback Jerimiah Green on Saturday, will enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the 4A South region.
