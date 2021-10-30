Game 4 of the World Series is Saturday night, as the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

The Braves took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and shut out the Astros, 2-0, in Game 3 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Of the 92 previous teams to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series, 61 went on to win the title.

Both teams will rely heavily on their bullpens in Game 4. Atlanta will start rookie left-hander Dylan Lee, who hasn’t pitched more than two innings in any of his four relief appearances this season, including two in the playoffs.

Houston will counter with veteran right-hander Zack Greinke, who has 20 postseason starts in his career, but lasted only 1⅓ innings in his only start of these playoffs, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 4 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros (Braves lead the series, 2-1).
  • Starting pitchers: Dylan Lee vs. Zack Greinke.
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta.
  • First pitch: 8:09 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.