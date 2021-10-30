Both teams will rely heavily on their bullpens in Game 4. Atlanta will start rookie left-hander Dylan Lee, who hasn’t pitched more than two innings in any of his four relief appearances this season, including two in the playoffs.
Houston will counter with veteran right-hander Zack Greinke, who has 20 postseason starts in his career, but lasted only 1⅓ innings in his only start of these playoffs, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 4 of the World Series
Perspective: The Astros mistreated their sport. The Braves mistreat human beings.
It has been almost 30 years since Native American writer and civil rights leader Suzan Shown Harjo, of Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee heritage, rendered the queen of daytime TV nearly speechless.
Harjo educated Oprah Winfrey and the 12 million people watching her talk show about the true provenance of a pantomime called the “tomahawk chop.” It was said to have started in the 1980s in the football stands at Florida State, where mostly White fans cheered their team — named, for some odd reason, after an Indigenous people, the Seminoles, whose land was stolen in deadly wars waged by the U.S. military. The fans moved one outstretched arm back and forth from the elbow, to the chorus of what was supposed to imitate any native people’s drumbeat.
By the time Harjo was on Winfrey’s show, the mass gesticulation had infested Atlanta’s Major League Baseball stadium, where the home team, decorated in native imagery, was hosting the World Series in Atlanta before a national audience.
But, Harjo explained to Winfrey and her audience, the gesture had absolutely nothing to do with native people.
“The tomahawk chop, that’s a White person’s invention,” Harjo told Winfrey on a program titled “Racism in 1992.” “The ‘boom-boom-boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom’ … is just a lack of creativity on the part of movie director musical folks. And ‘woo, woo, woo’ … is just drunken White people coming out of bars at closing time and has nothing to do with Indians.”
Yet upon this week’s return of baseball’s preeminent event to a stadium near Atlanta, the old pastime of America pronounced it learned nothing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB isn’t troubled by the fans’ antics or the Atlanta team name, and — echoing Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who once infamously proclaimed he would never change the racist name of his team — said the controversy was closed.
All of which solidified my decision to hate not just the player but the game, too, in this World Series.