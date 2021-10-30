Game 4 of the World Series underway at Truist Park, as the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros.

The Braves took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and shut out the Astros, 2-0, in Game 3 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Of the 92 previous teams to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series, 61 went on to win the title.

Both teams will rely heavily on their bullpens in Game 4.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 4 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros (Braves lead the series, 2-1).
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta.
  • TV: Fox.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports: Interesting spot for Dusty Baker at the end of the second inning: He could have intentionally walked Dansby Swanson and forced the Braves to choose between letting Kyle Wright hit with two runners on base or depleting their bullpen an inning earlier than they would've liked. Baker chose to pitch to Swanson, who lined out to left to end the inning. It ended the Braves' inning but saved Brian Snitker from a tricky choice.
Adam Kilgore: Zack Greinke's single in the top of the second could make him the answer to a trivia question for years to come: Who is the last pitcher to record a hit in the World Series? MLB appears likely to make the designated hitter universal for next season, which means pitchers will only hit in fluky circumstances. If so, Greinke, one of the best-hitting pitchers of his era, is an appropriate pitcher to swat the last hit. "He thinks he's Babe Ruth or Hank Aaron if you talk to him," shortstop Carlos Correa said prior to Game 4. "He thinks he has a 1.000 career OPS. So I always mess with him. He's like, 'Oh, I'm a great hitter.' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're a .600 career OPS guy, what are you talking about?' " In point of fact, Greinke's career OPS is .598.
Adam Kilgore: Kyle Wright rescued the Braves in the first inning, inheriting a bases loaded, one out mess from opener Dylan Lee and escaping with just one run allowed. Wright seemed like an unlikely World Series savior — he has a 6.56 ERA in 70 career innings. But Wright possesses the pedigree for any setting. The Braves chose him fifth overall out of Vanderbilt in 2017, and this year at Class AAA he posted a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts while striking out a batter an inning. The 96-mph fastball he blew past Kyle Tucker was a testament to his raw stuff. A moment not to be overlooked: When Wright spiked a 1-2 curveball to Tucker with a runner on third, Travis d'Arnaud blocked it with his chest protector, keeping the ball close enough to hold Yordan Alvarez at third.
Adam Kilgore: The Astros were forced to replace backup catcher Jason Castro on their World Series roster because of MLB's covid-19 protocols. Castro may not be a starter, but it's a meaningful loss for Houston. Starting catcher Martin Maldonado is one of the game's best defensive catchers, especially for his ability to handle a pitching staff. But Maldonado hit .172 this season, and Dusty Baker often pinch hits for him with Castro late in games. As a pinch hitter this year, Castro went 7 for 18 with a homer, two doubles and five walks. His replacement, Garrett Stubbs, has taken 87 plate appearances over three big league seasons, hitting .182.
