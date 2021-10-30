8:56 p.m.

Zack Greinke’s single in the top of the second could make him the answer to a trivia question for years to come: Who is the last pitcher to record a hit in the World Series? MLB appears likely to make the designated hitter universal for next season, which means pitchers will only hit in fluky circumstances. If so, Greinke, one of the best-hitting pitchers of his era, is an appropriate pitcher to swat the last hit. “He thinks he’s Babe Ruth or Hank Aaron if you talk to him,” shortstop Carlos Correa said prior to Game 4. “He thinks he has a 1.000 career OPS. So I always mess with him. He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m a great hitter.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re a .600 career OPS guy, what are you talking about?’ ” In point of fact, Greinke’s career OPS is .598.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports