Both teams will rely heavily on their bullpens in Game 4.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 4 of the World Series
Astros leave the bases loaded in the third, lead 1-0Return to menu
Yordan Alvarez drew a one-out walk in the third inning and Carlos Correa singled to left to put two runners on for Kyle Tucker. After striking out swinging with two aboard to end the first inning, Tucker grounded into a force out, but hustled down the line to avoid a double play. Braves right-hander Kyle Wright then intentionally walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases for Zack Greinke, who grounded out to second to leave the bases loaded. Houston has a 1-0 lead and has left seven men on base through three innings.
Astros’ Zack Greinke is through two scoreless inningsReturn to menu
Zack Greinke allowed a two-out single to Adam Duvall in the second inning before Dansby Swanson lined out to left to end the frame. Yordan Alvarez, who walked in the first inning, is due up first for the Astros in the third, as Houston looks to add to its 1-0 lead.
Austin Riley’s diving snag saves a run in the secondReturn to menu
In his first full inning of work after relieving Dylan Lee, Atlanta’s Kyle Wright allowed a one-out single to Zack Greinke, who became the first American League pitcher to get a hit in the World Series since 2016. Martin Maldonado followed with a single to right before Austin Riley made a diving snag of a line drive down the third-base line by leadoff man José Altuve. Michael Brantley grounded out to second to end the threat.
Braves go scoreless in the first inningReturn to menu
Astros starter Zack Greinke allowed a one-out single to Freddie Freeman, but then struck out Ozzie Albies swinging and got Austin Riley to fly out to center to end the inning. Greinke is at 17 pitches and Houston has a 1-0 lead.
Donald Trump does the ‘chop’ at Game 4Return to menu
Donald Trump is at Truist Park with his wife, Melania, for Game 4. The former president was photographed doing the “tomahawk chop” from a suite. The last time Trump attended a World Series game was Game 5 in 2019, when he was booed at Nationals Park in Washington after he was announced on the public address system.
Astros take 1-0 lead in the first inningReturn to menu
After Braves Manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook of starter Dylan Lee, Kyle Wright came on to face Carlos Correa with one out and the bases loaded. Wright got ahead of the Astros’ shortstop 0-2 before Correa hit a 3-2 chopper to third that scored José Altuve to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Wright struck out Kyle Tucker to strand two.
Braves starter Dylan Lee loads the bases, gets pulled in the first inningReturn to menu
José Altuve led off Game 4 with an infield single to short off Atlanta’s Dylan Lee, who became the first pitcher in MLB history to make his first career start in the World Series. Lee’s previous four appearances, including two in the playoffs, all came in relief. To keep his usual routine, Lee ran to the mound from the bullpen instead of the dugout, as starting pitchers typically do. Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t tell Lee he was starting until several hours before Game 4, because he didn’t want him to lose any sleep over the assignment.
While Lee was busy walking Houston’s second batter of the game, Michael Brantley, right-hander Kyle Wright was warming in the Braves’ bullpen. Lee battled back to strike out Alex Bregman before walking Yordan Alvarez to load the bases for Carlos Correa. Snitker hopped out of the dugout and signaled for Wright. Lee’s night is done after one out and 15 pitches.
Astros’ Jason Castro placed on covid-19 related injured listReturn to menu
Astros backup catcher Jason Castro was placed on the covid-19 related injured list before Game 4 and replaced on Houston’s World Series roster by Garrett Stubbs. Castro is eligible to return later in the series if he is cleared. Stubbs, who will back up catcher Martin Maldonado, appeared in 18 games during the regular season.
There’s a chance of an isolated shower during Game 4Return to menu
After Game 3 was played in cold, misty conditions, an isolated shower is possible during Game 4. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with 5-10 mph winds. For the second consecutive day, neither team took batting practice on the field as a result of the wet conditions.
The ‘tomahawk chop’ lives on in Atlanta. Now it has the World Series spotlight.Return to menu
In the summer of 2020 and the months that followed, messages from schools and sports teams flooded Aaron Payment’s inbox. Spurred by momentous change at higher levels, people wanted to know why they should and how they could change a Native American team name and logo. As secretary of the National Congress of American Indians, Payment saw the ripple effects.
“There’s a movement,” Payment said. “And we will not go back.”
But the World Series shifted to Atlanta, and now television viewers can see a pocket of resistance. While other professional sports franchises have backed away from or removed ties to Native American imagery, the Atlanta Braves have retrenched. In late innings and key moments, fans yell a faux war chant and swing their arms in a ritual known as the “tomahawk chop.” At Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a giant neon tomahawk beyond the center field fence slashes along with the crowd. Fans can dine at the Coors Light Chop House overlooking right field.