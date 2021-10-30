Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
Fox
Noon
Texas at No. 16 Baylor
ABC
Noon
No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN
Noon
No. 2 Cincinnati at Tulane
ESPN2
Noon
Texas State at Louisiana
ESPNU
Noon
Miami at No. 17 Pittsburgh
ACC Network
Noon
Rutgers at Illinois
Big Ten Network
Noon
Indiana at Maryland
Big Ten Network
Noon
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
MASN
Noon
Bowling Green at Buffalo
CBS Sports Network
2
Elon at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington Plus
3
Missouri at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
3
Washington State at Arizona State
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Boston College at Syracuse
MASN
3:30
No. 1 Georgia at Florida
CBS
3:30
Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma
ABC
3:30
Colorado at No. 7 Oregon
Fox
3:30
Florida State at Clemson
ESPN
3:30
Purdue at Nebraska
ESPN2
3:30
TCU at Kansas State
ESPNU
3:30
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
CBS Sports Network
3:30
Minnesota at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
4
Duke at No. 13 Wake Forest
ACC Network
4
Wyoming at San Jose State
Fox Sports 2
7
No. 10 Mississippi at No. 18 Auburn
ESPN
7
No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State
SEC Network
7
No. 19 SMU at Houston
ESPN2
7
Arizona at Southern California
ESPNU
7
Kansas at No. 15 Oklahoma State
Fox Sports 1
7
Oregon State at California
Pac-12 Network
7
Boise State at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
7:30
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
ABC
7:30
North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame
NBC
7:30
Louisville at North Carolina State
ACC Network
10
UCLA at Utah
ESPN
10:15
Virginia at No. 25 BYU
ESPN2
10:30
Fresno State at No. 21 San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
10:30
Washington at Stanford
Fox Sports 1
If it weren’t for his noted inability to beat Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh’s struggles against Michigan State would probably be the defining demerit of his Michigan tenure. Harbaugh’s Wolverines are 3-3 against their in-state “little brothers,” even though they were favored in all six meetings. Michigan is a four-point favorite this year against Michigan State, with both teams 7-0 for the first time in the history of the 123-year-old rivalry and both in the top 10 for the first time since 1964. For once, the chatter entering the matchup has little to do with Harbaugh’s job security at his alma mater but rather the future of Michigan State’s coach; Mel Tucker’s name has been linked to the pending LSU opening. Tucker, who has been an assistant at three SEC programs, including LSU, has engineered a quick turnaround in his second season helming the Spartans thanks to efficient mining of the transfer portal: The Spartans brought in 20 transfers after last year’s 2-5 pandemic season, among them former Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III (the nation’s leading rusher at 142.4 yards per game). Combine that with a solid returning core and a fairly generous early schedule — none of Michigan State’s first seven opponents currently are above .500 — and you get a recipe for 7-0. …
Georgia and Florida both got a week off to prepare for their Cocktail Party matchup Saturday. The top-ranked Bulldogs were last seen holding Kentucky to 243 yards in a 30-13 win that wasn’t really that close, while the Gators repeatedly were gouged by LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who had a program-record 287 rushing yards in the Tigers’ 49-42 win. Florida quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson also combined to throw four interceptions, frustrating Coach Dan Mullen so much that he jokingly threatened this week to “come out in the wishbone” against the Bulldogs. Georgia has something of a quarterback quandary of its own. Stetson Bennett has played well in place of the injured JT Daniels over the past three games and leads the SEC in pass efficiency. Daniels’s return from a lat injury is imminent, however, and Bennett played poorly in last year’s loss to the Gators, completing only 5 of 16 passes. …
Ohio State has been quietly creeping back into the College Football Playoff picture since its Sept. 11 loss to Oregon, if only because the Buckeyes seemingly have flown under the radar since. Their offense has been emphatic over those five games, averaging 54.4 points since the loss to the Ducks. But those games were all against nonconference lightweights and Big Ten dregs. Ohio State now steps up in class against Penn State, which ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense and fifth in opponent yards per play. The problem for the Nittany Lions is an offense that stagnated while quarterback Sean Clifford was recovering from the injury he suffered against Iowa on Oct. 9. Clifford returned last weekend against Illinois but clearly was still hobbled, and Penn State managed only 10 points in regulation before losing a nine-overtime nightmare to the Illini. The Nittany Lions are the last road team to hold Ohio State without a touchdown, but that happened in 2008. An unlikely repeat performance might be needed to pull off the upset this year, considering the offense’s limitations.