If it weren’t for his noted inability to beat Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh’s struggles against Michigan State would probably be the defining demerit of his Michigan tenure. Harbaugh’s Wolverines are 3-3 against their in-state “little brothers,” even though they were favored in all six meetings. Michigan is a four-point favorite this year against Michigan State, with both teams 7-0 for the first time in the history of the 123-year-old rivalry and both in the top 10 for the first time since 1964. For once, the chatter entering the matchup has little to do with Harbaugh’s job security at his alma mater but rather the future of Michigan State’s coach; Mel Tucker’s name has been linked to the pending LSU opening. Tucker, who has been an assistant at three SEC programs, including LSU, has engineered a quick turnaround in his second season helming the Spartans thanks to efficient mining of the transfer portal: The Spartans brought in 20 transfers after last year’s 2-5 pandemic season, among them former Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III (the nation’s leading rusher at 142.4 yards per game). Combine that with a solid returning core and a fairly generous early schedule — none of Michigan State’s first seven opponents currently are above .500 — and you get a recipe for 7-0. …