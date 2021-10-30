Florida has now stacked up losses to Alabama (understandable), Kentucky (disappointing), LSU (demoralizing because of an abysmal defensive display) and now Georgia (unsurprisingly done in by the Bulldogs’ defense). It’s a lost year in Gainesville, but November could yet be an interesting month in the Swamp to see if the Gators stay the course as a program or join what could be a frenzy of schools looking to make new hires.