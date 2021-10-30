The Cocktail Party thumping included a shutout for more than 57 minutes before Florida broke through. That didn’t spoil things for the Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC), who require just one more victory (or a Kentucky loss) to clinch the SEC East. Understandably, Georgia has bigger things in mind than just an early December trip to Atlanta.
Winners
Caleb Williams. After a less-than-perfect game at Kansas last week, the freshman quarterback got back on track in stellar fashion, ripping Texas Tech for 402 yards and six passing touchdowns as No. 4 Oklahoma rolled, 52-21. Even erstwhile starter Spencer Rattler got into the act, going 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a score in the fourth quarter.
Williams has helped Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) hang at least 50 points in three of its last four games, and the Sooners are effectively four victories away from locking in a playoff berth. The coming schedule after an open date: at Baylor, Iowa State, at Oklahoma State and (presumably) the Big 12 title game.
The Heisman chatter for Williams after a game or two seemed premature, and it was. But if he continues to shred opponents like Saturday, it might not be a reach by the time voting is done in late November and early December.
Kenneth Walker III. The Michigan State running back might have had a Heisman moment in Saturday’s in-state clash of unbeatens, steamrolling Michigan for 197 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries as the Spartans earned a 37-33 victory.
The Wake Forest transfer surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season early on and then kept going, steering No. 8 Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) to a victory that only enhances the significance of November meetings with Ohio State and Penn State.
Baylor. The No. 16 Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) aren’t always artful, but credit to Dave Aranda’s team for a resilience it once again put on display Saturday.
Down 11 in the third quarter, Baylor rattled off three consecutive touchdown drives to surge past Texas, 31-24. Key to the comeback was Gerry Bohanon, who threw two interceptions in the first half but was 8 of 11 for 107 yards while rushing for a touchdown after the break.
While it didn’t mathematically eliminate the Longhorns (4-4, 2-3) from the Big 12 title race, it may as well have. For its part, Baylor has won three in a row since its loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2, and is one of several tricky impediments in front of Oklahoma in November as the Sooners try for a perfect season.
Navy. It’s been a tough year for the Midshipmen, but Friday’s 20-17 victory at Tulsa at least demonstrated they could follow their longtime blueprint as they head into the final third of the season.
Navy (2-6, 2-4 American) dominated possession, holding the ball for 37:18 while limiting the Golden Hurricane to 53 snaps. Tulsa managed only 294 total yards, and its offense didn’t produce a touchdown until 2:21 remained. The Mids had eight tackles for loss, including three sacks.
That defensive showing shouldn’t overshadow the team’s quirky offensive day. Navy didn’t complete a pass, the first time it had done so in a victory since Nov. 11, 2017, when it edged Southern Methodist, 43-40. The Mids rolled up 559 yards on 72 carries that day and only threw once.
They weren’t quite so efficient on the ground Friday — they don’t have a Malcolm Perry anymore — but still picked up five yards a carry. If Navy can replicate that against Notre Dame, East Carolina, Temple and Army the rest of the way, it will have a good chance of finishing the season much better than it started it.
Losers
Arizona State. The Sun Devils could have been in firm control of the Pac-12 South by now. Southern California is down. UCLA is intriguing but inconsistent. Colorado and Arizona just aren’t very good. And Arizona State had a two-touchdown lead at halftime earlier this month over Utah.
Since then? The Sun Devils turned that advantage into a 35-21 loss to the Utes. And Saturday, with two weeks to get ready for a visit from Washington State, Arizona State trailed by as many as 27 before a couple late scores made the final 34-21 margin against the Cougars more presentable.
Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) now needs extra help to get back into the division race, and its remaining schedule (Southern California, at Washington, at Oregon State, Arizona) isn’t overbearing. But for a team that seemed like a good breakout candidate — and at the very least, one capable of winning a down division — the Sun Devils have been a disappointment since a 5-1 start.
Florida. At least the Gators weren’t shut out. Aside from a late touchdown, not much went right in a 34-7 loss to Georgia.
Where to start? That’s easy. Three consecutive second-quarter drives ended in turnovers and resulted in 21 quick Bulldogs points. Georgia had a pair of one-play touchdown drives, and Nakobe Dean brought back an interception 50 yards for a score just seven seconds before the break as a 3-0 lead turned into a 24-0 cushion.
That wasn’t all that befell the Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) — a pair of missed field goals didn’t help, either — but it was the bulk of the headaches.
Florida has now stacked up losses to Alabama (understandable), Kentucky (disappointing), LSU (demoralizing because of an abysmal defensive display) and now Georgia (unsurprisingly done in by the Bulldogs’ defense). It’s a lost year in Gainesville, but November could yet be an interesting month in the Swamp to see if the Gators stay the course as a program or join what could be a frenzy of schools looking to make new hires.
Iowa. Well, it was fun while it lasted for the Hawkeyes, who used a spate of takeaways to get to 6-0 and a No. 2 national ranking. Their offense sputtered against Purdue two weeks ago, and an open date didn’t fix Iowa’s problems a bit.
Facing Wisconsin didn’t make it an easy task, either.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) picked up a meager 156 yards in a 27-7 loss in Madison, including just 24 yards on 30 carries. More tellingly, the Hawkeyes didn’t force a turnover and wound up with only four of their 13 possessions starting in a better spot than their 25. Those two things are tied together.
The consecutive losses have knocked control of the Big Ten West away from Iowa, and the head-to-head loss to Wisconsin in particular could prove especially costly as a tiebreaker as the division sorts itself out in November.
Indiana. Everything aligned perfectly for the Hoosiers last season — and has promptly regressed toward the mean and then some this year. Quarterback injuries have ravaged Indiana, but it actually got a strong showing out of true freshman Donaven McCulley (14 of 25, 242 yards, two touchdowns) in his first career start Saturday.
Instead, the Hoosiers’ defense let them down in a 38-35 loss at Maryland that dropped them to 2-6 in the season. Still winless in the Big Ten and with a trip to Michigan looming to open November, the memories of opening the year as a top-25 team are especially fleeting.
ACC Coastal Division predictability. Just when it seems like college football’s wackiest division might make some sense, it spits out a result like “Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34” to fully reject even the hint of stability.
Pittsburgh (6-2, 3-1 ACC) at least remains exactly what they’ve looked like much of the year: Strong offense, questionable defense. The Panthers wasted a 519-yard passing day by Kenny Pickett, giving up 428 yards through the air to Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke. They still lead the Coastal Division, but are only a game up on Miami, Virginia (who they’ve yet to play) and Virginia Tech (who they already handled).
As for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2), a team that was staring at a possible tailspin a couple weeks ago has picked off N.C. State and Pittsburgh in consecutive games and doesn’t face a team that currently has a winning record the rest of the way (Georgia Tech, at Florida State, Virginia Tech and at Duke). That doesn’t guarantee anything, but Miami is squarely back in the Coastal hunt.