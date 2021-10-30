Missing a chance to move into fifth place, United (13-15-5, 44 points) fell into eighth. With the season finale next Sunday in Toronto, D.C. is just two points out of the seventh and final playoff slot. However, the seventh-place New York Red Bulls (46 points), as well as No. 5 Atlanta (47) and No. 6 Orlando (47), have two matches left apiece.
Paul Arriola scored in the third minute, but the defending champions, who were more desperate to win than United, equalized on Lucas Zelarayán penalty kick just before halftime and scored twice in a 10-minute span of the second half.
Pedro Santos took advantage of a defensive mistake to convert a 66th-minute breakaway and Zelarayán scored a spectacular goal to all but end United’s chances both on this night and for the playoffs.
Columbus (12-13-8, 44 points) is even with United but trails in the first tiebreaker (victories). It, too, will have to win next Sunday (vs. Chicago) and hope several other results go its way.
Injuries continued to monkey with Losada’s plans. Starters Kevin Paredes (hip flexor) and Russell Canouse (hamstring) were ruled out, but forward Yordy Reyna (quadriceps) was in uniform for the first time since Oct. 2 — even though he was listed as “out” on the injury report.
With Paredes sidelined, Yamil Asad in Losada’s doghouse and Joseph Mora not in good form, Losada started defender Tony Alfaro at left wing back. Columbus carried a long list of injuries as well, most notably forward Gyasi Zardes.
Just like Wednesday, when Paredes scored the only goal early against the Red Bulls, United jumped ahead. A peaceful possession in midfield erupted into opportunity.
The last pass was provided by Canouse’s replacement, Felipe Martins, who chipped the ball ahead to Arriola. After one big hop, Arriola tagged it perfectly on its way down, a 10-yard, left-footed rocket struck on an angle that roared past goalkeeper Eloy Room and splashed into the far netting for his sixth goal of the year.
Guided by Zelarayán, Columbus gained traction as the half wore on. Bill Hamid passed his first test, making a fine save on Santos’s low bid targeting the near corner.
Both sides squandered opportunities through the rest of the half, and as time melted away, the Crew drew even from the penalty spot.
Zelarayán ran at Alfaro, beat him in the box and charged toward the end line to set up a cross. Alfaro had help from Martins but attempted a slide tackle, taking down the Argentine-born playmaker. Referee Drew Fischer’s immediate whistle drew little protest.
As Hamid went one way, Zelarayán deposited the penalty kick into the other corner — a crushing blow to United right before intermission.
Losada added firepower at the start of the second half, replacing Alfaro with Adrien Perez, who made his second appearance since returning from a broken foot.
The Crew, though, had the first threat, with Santos ringing the crossbar with a rasping drive from 25 yards.
United should have gone ahead in the 53rd minute, but after Arriola set him up with a diagonal pass into the box, Ola Kamara (team-high 17 goals but none in the past six games) pushed a grand opportunity wide of the near post — a terrible miss at a critical moment.
Attacks flowed from end to end. Two minutes after Kamara’s miss, Hamid made a spectacular kick save on Miguel Berry’s threat.
Columbus went ahead when Darlington Nagbe sent a long ball for Santos. Andy Najar was late in his effort to intercept the pass. Santos embarked on a breakaway and chipped a shot over Hamid.
Losada tossed in two more forwards, Ramón Ábila and Nigel Robertha, but the Crew struck again.
D.C. defender Donovan Pines made a blind pass into a dangerous spot above the penalty area. Berry welcomed it, then laid the ball off to Zelarayán for a 26-yard one-timer that took flight with perfect weight and direction before bending into the near side of the net for his 11th goal of the year.
It was not as spectacular as his breathtaking strike against Orlando on Wednesday — a clear goal-of -the-year candidate — but lovely enough to keep his team’s playoff hopes alive and essentially bury United’s.
Notes: The Washington Spirit, which has clinched an NWSL playoff berth, will face the Houston Dash on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field in the regular season finale. …
The Salvadoran and Bolivian men’s national teams, who are preparing for the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers, will meet in a friendly Friday at Audi Field. The match does not fall inside a FIFA match window, meaning the coaches will not be able to summon all their top players.