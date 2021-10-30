Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson was flawed, for sure. Through 70 pitches, he had thrown as many balls as strikes. He walked three Houston Astros and hit another.
But when Anderson caught Houston pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez looking at an 0-2 change-up, he had completed five scoreless innings. He had not allowed a hit. Atlanta led, 1-0. Anderson was due to be the seventh hitter in the bottom of the fifth.
“You get that adrenaline after getting the last out of the inning,” Anderson said. “I felt good. You feel good about it coming off the field.”
And in between innings, Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker came over to shake his hand.
“I was like, ‘Ian, I’m going with my gut right here,’ ” Snitker said. “‘My eyes. My gut. It’d been real easy to let him go out there. I don’t know.”
That’s the manager’s job: Follow the process, which is designed to yield the best results.
“I knew he wasn’t going to budge,” Anderson said.
Snitker didn’t, and the result was a 2-0 victory that put the Braves up 2-1 in the series. A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith absolutely devoured the Astros’ lineup over the last four innings. Had Atlanta left fielder Eddie Rosario more aggressively played a blooper off the bat of Houston pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz, they may have taken a no-hitter into the ninth. Instead, they settled for the only thing that mattered: a win.
Yet something was lost Friday night at Truist Park. Take away the notion that Anderson was going to throw a no-hitter, because he wasn’t. At his rate, and with his control, Snitker would have gotten an inning — at most two — more out of the 23-year-old.
“The no-hitter thing,” Snitker said, “he wasn’t going to pitch a nine-inning no-hitter.”
There is the following fact, however: He had only thrown 76 pitches. He had a no-hitter going. And he wasn’t allowed to pursue it, even to the point when he had physically maxed out. In Anderson’s last three starts of the regular season, he threw 99, 97 and 91 pitches, respectively. On May 15 against Milwaukee, Snitker let him get to 110 pitches to complete six innings. His arm wasn’t going to fall off.
“I think I’m still kind of processing it a little bit,” Anderson said.
Anderson was affable and smiling, a compliant employee afterward, because he knew Snitker had to process all the information at his fingertips. Removing a pitcher from a World Series game when he has not allowed a hit sounds like blasphemy. This was built on logic and information. The top of Houston’s eternally dangerous lineup — José Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman — not only awaited, but had each seen a handful of pitches from Anderson in their first two plate appearances. Atlanta’s best relievers, on which they rely heavily, hadn’t been used in Wednesday’s Game 2, then had an off day Thursday. They were, as Snitker said, “gassed up.”
“I thought there was a chance that I could stay in,” Anderson said. “But when you have a chance to get to those guys at the back end, you got to do it.”
The “back end” is now, apparently, the sixth. Snitker has been in this game his entire adult life. The action he owned Friday night would have seemed foreign in another era — an era that might have been only a few hours ago.
“The me of old, probably a couple of years ago: How in the hell am I doing this?” Snitker said
What’s happening with the modern game is that the dominant narrative that fills the ballpark and the airwaves — This guy’s got a no-hitter going — can be completely detached from how baseball players in 2021 execute their jobs. When Matzek came off the mound having allowed Diaz’s blooper, he was met by his bullpen mates.
“Luke Jackson didn’t know,” Matzek said. “Minter didn’t know. After I got done with my inning, they came up and said, ‘Hey, do you know you gave up the first hit? Yeah, I did know.’ ”
The primary reason to remove a pitcher with a low pitch count — no-hitter or not — is the modern belief, backed up by statistics, that hitters have a distinct advantage over pitchers who they are seeing for the third time in a given outing. After five innings, Anderson had faced 18 Astros. Had he come out for the top of the sixth, Houston’s Altuve — a devastating postseason hitter — would have had his third shot at him.
The numbers show Anderson fits in with the league: he allowed opponents a .520 on-base-plus-slugging percentage the second time they saw him, a number that bumped up to .764 the third time through. Opponents’ OPS against Anderson on pitches 51-75 was a paltry .487, on pitches 76-100 a more robust .704.
But there’s also this: Anderson is just 23, and he has already made eight postseason starts. His ERA in those: 1.26.
“He’s turned into an absolute animal, a beast in the playoffs,” Matzek said.
And yet, with five no-hit, scoreless innings, he hadn’t reached the end of his physical capabilities, but he had reached the end of his usefulness in winning the baseball game that was staged Friday night — which happened to be in the World Series.
Thanks for the effort, Ian. The showers are that way.
“He walked down, and said, ‘That’s it. Heck of a job,’ ” Anderson said of Snitker. “You feel a little bit of: I have more to give.”
“I just thought at that point in time,” Snitker said, “and a game of this magnitude, he’d done his job.”
Snitker did his job, too. He did what was best for his team Friday night, and Atlanta leads the World Series because of it. But the sport took another hit. A pitcher throwing a no-hitter builds inning over inning, drawing viewers and creating drama along the way. If the best thing for a manager is to make sure a guy doesn’t push himself to throw more no-hit ball, baseball loses one of the ways it once drew fans — and made history.