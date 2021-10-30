Anderson was affable and smiling, a compliant employee afterward, because he knew Snitker had to process all the information at his fingertips. Removing a pitcher from a World Series game when he has not allowed a hit sounds like blasphemy. This was built on logic and information. The top of Houston’s eternally dangerous lineup — José Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman — not only awaited, but had each seen a handful of pitches from Anderson in their first two plate appearances. Atlanta’s best relievers, on which they rely heavily, hadn’t been used in Wednesday’s Game 2, then had an off day Thursday. They were, as Snitker said, “gassed up.”