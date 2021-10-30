Fueled by a few of those explosive passing plays, Maryland’s offense picked up 148 yards in the first quarter, but the Terps only managed 57 yards in the second quarter while Indiana rallied from behind. The Hoosiers cut Maryland’s lead to 14-10 when Charles Campbell hit a 55-yard field goal just before halftime. They returned from the locker room and pushed ahead with a 66-yard run from Stephen Carr, his second score of the afternoon, that left Maryland’s defenders chasing from behind. But in response, the Terps scored right away on another short rush from Faamatau, finally another Maryland touchdown after four punts, a missed field goal and a failed fourth-down attempt.