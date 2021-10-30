Under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, all coaches and team staffers must be vaccinated to retain their eligibility to work closely with players. A vaccinated individual can return to the team setting following a positive test by remaining symptom-free and having two negative coronavirus test results 24 hours apart.
NFL teams have faced periodic coronavirus-related issues this season but the league’s overall operations have been relatively unaffected. No games have been postponed. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday at the owners’ meetings in New York that 94.1 percent of players leaguewide have been vaccinated.
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the Bears’ interim head coach Sunday, the team said. He is a veteran NFL assistant coach who last served as a head coach in 2001 at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
“I deal with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen to the offensive linemen,” Tabor said this week, according to the team’s website. “I meet with them every [day]. To me, that’s no different. Meeting and leading guys, that’s not a big deal.”