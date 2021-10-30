As the Spartans reached 8-0 in the second season under Mel Tucker, and the Wolverines hit 7-1 in another REM-nightmare loss in the seventh season under Jim Harbaugh, this dazzler of a game filled with a property not generally associated with the rivalry, and really not even all that valued: beauty.
Beauty came from Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher whose stop-start capacities ratified why those who watched him in high school tended to invoke the holy words “Barry Sanders.” He got both the breathtaking yards and the grueling yards. He got 197 yards all told, and he got touchdowns covering 27, 8, 1, 58 and 23 yards.
Sometimes later on, they just went ahead and snapped it right to him.
All the time, that seemed wise.
Beauty came from a player only the die-hards knew, from Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony. A freshman who had romped for his high school yards, 1,971 of them, less than two miles up the road at East Lansing High, he made catches on the run, catches on the leap and catches during a tumble. He scored on touchdowns of 93 and 17 yards, the former a zoom for a 7-0 lead, the latter a leap for a 20-14 lead. He shone as sparkle gushed from the Michigan offense, which protected McNamara toward his 383 passing yards and outgained Michigan State, 552-395, and took a 30-14 lead with 6:47 left in the third quarter on McNamara’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil.
From there, it would take five factors to lose, and five factors did come.
The Spartans would have to go 75 yards in eight plays and had to convert a fourth-and-4 on a 28-yard pass from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed from the 29-yard line to the 1. They did.
They would have to go 86 yards in nine plays, convert two hard-looking third downs, and have the crowd bounce madly as Walker roared on his 58-yard run. They did.
They’d have to make two two-point conversions to create the 30-30 tie that lasted for a while. They did, on nifty passes.
Michigan probably would have to make a mistake, and it did, with a 33-30 lead, with 7:12 left, on a fumbled handoff exchange between quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. That led to Walker’s 23-yard score.
And finally, Michigan would have to stall more than before during the fourth quarter. It did, with four possessions that led to a field goal (for that 33-30 lead), that fumble, on downs at the Michigan State 31-yard line, and with that interception, which caused the final roars until the noise left the stadium to go into town and into the night.