Beauty came from a player only the die-hards knew, from Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony. A freshman who had romped for his high school yards, 1,971 of them, less than two miles up the road at East Lansing High, he made catches on the run, catches on the leap and catches during a tumble. He scored on touchdowns of 93 and 17 yards, the former a zoom for a 7-0 lead, the latter a leap for a 20-14 lead. He shone as sparkle gushed from the Michigan offense, which protected McNamara toward his 383 passing yards and outgained Michigan State, 552-395, and took a 30-14 lead with 6:47 left in the third quarter on McNamara’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil.