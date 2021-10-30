Navy was as close to flawless as it has been all season in a 20-17 win over the Golden Hurricane. The victory was its second of the season and ended a three-game losing streak. The Mids (2-6, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) now will take a bit of momentum into South Bend, Ind., next week for a clash with rival Notre Dame.
While Navy’s ground attack performed at near peak efficiency, its defense held Tulsa (3-5, 2-2 AAC) to season lows in passing yards (165) and first downs (16). The Golden Hurricane also saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.
“They’ve been fighting all the time," Niumatalolo said. "I’ve never been around a group like this that just, in spite of their record, they come to work every week. They don’t complain. We push them, and they keep working. They keep working. They keep lifting. They keep running. They keep coming to meetings.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group.”
Navy outgained Tulsa 302-294 without a single passing yard. Carlinos Acie rushed for 80 yards, Chance Warren added 70 yards, and quarterback Tai Lavatai finished with 64 yards and a touchdown.
Davis Brin threw for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Tulsa, and Anthony Watkins rushed for 81 yards. Juan Carlos Santana had seven receptions for 109 yards.
The Mids dominated the second half. The defense didn’t allow any points until Brin found Ezra Naylor in the end zone for a two-yard score with 2:21 remaining. Navy recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.
Before Naylor’s score, Tulsa’s only second-half points came on Watkins’s 97-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter.
Navy immediately answered that kickoff return with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run by James Harris to knot the game at 10.
Tulsa responded by driving to the Navy 16-yard line before Rayuan Lane picked off Brin in the end zone. The offense went back to its grinding ways with a 15-play drive that ate up 8:09. Lavatai’s one-yard touchdown run put Navy ahead 17-10 with 11:25 remaining. That score gave Navy its first fourth-quarter lead since Oct. 2 against Central Florida.
“It shows us that we can do it,” Lavatai said of the long second-half drives. “We know we can do it if we really come off the ball up front and we know all our assignments. We’re not shooting ourselves in the foot. ... It just boosts our confidence knowing that we can execute if we do our job."
Another drop killed the ensuing Tulsa drive on fourth down, and the Golden Hurricane continued to struggle to contain the triple-option. A 46-yard field goal by Bijan Nichols gave Navy a 20-10 lead with 4:14 remaining.
The Midshipmen played an ideal first half by shutting Tulsa down defensively and playing largely mistake-free on offense. That led to a 3-3 ballgame at the break, with Navy controlling the clock and keeping the Golden Hurricane from breaking anything big.
Things surely weren’t perfect, but Navy didn’t let a single miscue snowball. On the Mids’ second drive of the game, every player but the center jumped offside when the ball wasn’t snapped on fourth and one. Navy was forced to punt instead. That allowed Tulsa to take over at its own 40 and drive to the 20, but linebacker Johnny Hodges had a free shot at the quarterback and caused a fumble that was recovered by linebacker John Marshall to keep the game scoreless.
Navy’s Taylor Robinson was flagged for pass interference on a third and five on that drive, but the turnover came three plays later.
Two big plays defined the first half for Navy. Watkins spun off a tackle at the line of scrimmage and had no one between him and the end zone on a 78-yard run in the second quarter. Cornerback Michael McMorris ran from the opposite side of the field, never gave up and tripped up Watkins before he reached the painted grass. The Mids’ defense then held Tulsa to a 26-yard field goal, a swing owed directly to McMorris.
“It really all starts in practice,” McMorris said. “Every play we emphasize, even if it’s just a three-yard burst, we get to the ball. So if you’re the backside corner, we take the pursuit angle no matter what happens. ... So that effort just kicked it. It was nothing new.”
On the opposite side of the ball, Navy got the ball at its 22-yard line with 1:01 remaining and could have run out the clock. Instead, Acie took a pitch around the right end for 64 yards to move the Mids within field goal range. Nichols connected on a 29-yard field goal to send the game into halftime tied.