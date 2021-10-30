Burrow passed for 416 yards against the Ravens, with Chase catching eight passes for 201 yards and becoming the first player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with at least 50 receiving yards in his first seven career games. His 754 yards are the most ever by a rookie through seven games, and only the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp has more yardage (809) among NFL pass-catchers.
Cincinnati will be a team to watch again this week against a New York Jets squad that ranks 25th in passing defense and allowed 54 points last week against New England.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Ravens, Raiders
Bengals (5-2) at Jets (1-5), 1 p.m., CBS
Titans (5-2) at Colts (3-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Rams (6-1) at Texans (1-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Steelers (3-3) at Browns (4-3), 1 p.m., CBS
Eagles (2-5) at Lions (0-7), 1 p.m., Fox
49ers (2-4) at Bears (3-4), 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers (3-4) at Falcons (3-3), 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins (1-6) at Bills (4-2), 1 p.m., CBS
Patriots (3-4) at Chargers (4-2), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Jaguars (1-5) at Seahawks (2-5), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Washington Football Team (2-5) at Broncos (3-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Buccaneers (6-1) at Saints (4-2), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cowboys (5-1) at Vikings (3-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Bengals at Jets: Upon learning that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson would be out two to four weeks with a knee injury, the Jets, whose lone victory came in overtime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, made a move early in the week, acquiring Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles. But Mike White is the designated starter against an underappreciated Cincinnati defense that has allowed only 18.3 points per game and kept Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in the pocket last week, holding the Ravens to less than 20 points for only the fourth time in Jackson’s 44 starts.
Steelers at Browns: In these AFC North rivals’ meetings over the past three years, each team has won three times and there has been one tie. Questions about each team’s quarterbacks surround this meeting, with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger looking as if perhaps he stayed one season too long at the dance, and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield beat up, with a fractured humerus bone in his left shoulder. Mayfield is expected to play, but going with a fully healthy Case Keenum might be a better option. In a Thursday night victory over the Broncos last week, Keenum passed for 199 yards and a touchdown (with a 90.3 passer rating). Mayfield has passed for only six touchdowns this season, with three passes intercepted.
Titans at Colts: Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear of late, and “tear” is just Derrick Henry’s normal setting. Indianapolis’s Taylor rushed for 252 yards combined against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans the past two weeks, and he is the second-leading rusher in the NFL with 579 yards (trailing Henry’s 869 for Tennessee). The Titans have beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs since opening October with that ghastly loss to the Jets. Although Henry’s punishing running was less crucial to the victory over the Chiefs (he did throw a touchdown pass), he has romped against, over and through the Colts, averaging 135.8 rushing yards in the teams’ past four meetings. As Titans Coach Mike Vrabel put it, “We continue to jump on Derrick’s back, and he’s willing and able to carry us.”
Late afternoon games
Buccaneers at Saints: A year ago, New Orleans twice stomped the Buccaneers (by 34-23 and 38-3 scores) during the regular season. Of course, when it mattered more — in the divisional round of the playoffs — Tampa Bay won. That was Drew Brees’s career finale, and it’s up to Jameis Winston to try to continue the regular season domination against his former team. Against the Chicago Bears last week, the Bucs’ defense stepped up with five takeaways and four sacks. The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off a Monday night slop-fest victory in rainy, windy Seattle. In that game, running back Alvin Kamara supplied the offense with 179 total yards. In an effort to reduce the load on him, the Saints got their old friend Mark Ingram back in a trade with the Texans this week. As for Winston, he has passed for 13 touchdowns, against three interceptions, and has a 102.4 passer rating. Tom Brady is likely to have at least one of his favorite weapons back at his disposal: Rob Gronkowski is expected to be available after being out since breaking ribs in a Week 3 loss to the Rams.
Patriots at Chargers: The Patriots were dominant in putting up 54 points against the Jets last week. Rookie QB Mac Jones had his best start, completing 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He leads the league’s rookie quarterbacks in passing yards per game (254.1), passer rating (92.8) and touchdown passes (nine). When last we saw the Chargers, they were being thumped by the Ravens, a result they had ample time to consider during their bye week. One thing they were not doing as they prepared for the game was looking back at last year’s meeting in which they absorbed a 45-0 loss to New England. “Everything in the game was bad,” wide receiver Mike Williams said. “We don’t want to talk about it.”
Sunday night
Cowboys at Vikings: All eyes are trained on the right calf of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. When last seen before the Cowboys’ bye week, he was limping into the locker room after a stirring 35-29 overtime victory over the Patriots. Ordinarily, a team with a comfortable lead in a terrible division might be tempted to rest a player such as Prescott, but this is Jerry Jones’s team, playing in prime time. The Vikings are also fresh from a bye week and an overtime victory over the Panthers. The rest should have helped running back Dalvin Cook’s nagging ankle injury heal. At 3-3, the Vikings are something of a mystery. Are they the team that had the Cardinals on the ropes in Week 2 before losing, 34-33, when Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired? Or are they the one that had to rally to avoid a loss at home to the winless Lions in Week 5, winning on a 54-yard Joseph field goal as time ran out? Whoever they are, this game starts a tough stretch in which they will go on to play road games against the Ravens and Chargers before a home game against the Packers.