Buccaneers at Saints: A year ago, New Orleans twice stomped the Buccaneers (by 34-23 and 38-3 scores) during the regular season. Of course, when it mattered more — in the divisional round of the playoffs — Tampa Bay won. That was Drew Brees’s career finale, and it’s up to Jameis Winston to try to continue the regular season domination against his former team. Against the Chicago Bears last week, the Bucs’ defense stepped up with five takeaways and four sacks. The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off a Monday night slop-fest victory in rainy, windy Seattle. In that game, running back Alvin Kamara supplied the offense with 179 total yards. In an effort to reduce the load on him, the Saints got their old friend Mark Ingram back in a trade with the Texans this week. As for Winston, he has passed for 13 touchdowns, against three interceptions, and has a 102.4 passer rating. Tom Brady is likely to have at least one of his favorite weapons back at his disposal: Rob Gronkowski is expected to be available after being out since breaking ribs in a Week 3 loss to the Rams.