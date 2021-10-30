St. John’s senior Nicolas Grabarz (15:48) had initially appeared to shatter current DeMatha Coach Cory Puffett’s 12-year course record in the 5K, but meet director Mike Kiernan confirmed after the race that this year’s course ran at a slightly shorter, three-mile distance after the directors’ late rain-related decision to adjust the course’s path.
No runner had more inertia coming into the race than Grabarz, who failed to crack the top-seven rotation on the St. John’s junior varsity squad during his freshman year but has consistently finished as the conference’s fastest runner in 2021.
“After seeing all the seniors who came before me come so close and just never get there, for us to get there, we’re doing it for them,” Grabarz said. “We’re starting a winning streak again.”
Yet, even for the school’s half-century-defining win, the final standings were a secondary thought in the mind of Grabarz and Coach Desmond Dunham. It’s part of the philosophy Dunham brought to the school in 2017, centering his message around “life lessons” rather than final placements.
“What determines a successful culture or not, it has nothing to do with the scoreboard on Saturday,” Dunham said. “We want them out there running not just for themselves, but for their teammates. So when they start to feel that discomfort — it’s easy sometimes to let yourself down. But it’s hard to let others down.”
The St. John’s girls’ team (39 points) finished with five runners in the top 15, clinching its fifth straight title in comfortable fashion over Good Counsel (62 points) and Paul VI (78 points). Cadets junior Meredith Gotzman (19:18) battled through damp conditions while nursing a hamstring injury to finish in fourth place.
Good Counsel junior Leah Stephens was the top individual runner on the girls’ side, separating herself with a 32-second lead over second place, but still believes she has room to grow.
“I’m very excited, and I have a lot I can improve on in the future,” Stephens said. “Just having more competition, I know I can improve.”
DeMatha junior Jayden Keels (16:17) maintained the conference’s second-best pace for the conference’s second-best boys’ team, as DeMatha (63 points) was the only squad to finish within striking distance of St. John’s (35 points). His team’s deep roster should have a shot at the title in 2022 after four juniors notched sub-18 minute 5Ks this season.
