But entering the fourth quarter, “Jamar asked us to keep the ball in his hands,” St. John’s Coach Pat Ward said, and Curtis scored two touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Cadets through another heavyweight fight, 34-21, over the Falcons.
“I know I’m a big-time player,” Curtis said. “I know I’m going to make a play for this team. I told everybody I got ‘em. That’s what I did.”
Before this season, the four powerhouses in the Washington Catholic Athletic Association appeared so closely matched — and so unpredictable, coming off a watered-down spring season — that MaxPreps ranked all four between 31st and 40th in its preseason rankings.
The Cadets (8-0, 3-0 WCAC) have now won 11 straight regular season conference games, five of them by one possession, which is sort of like winning a string of coin tosses: At a certain point, you have to wonder how they keep swinging the outcome in their favor.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Good Counsel (6-3, 2-1) lined up to punt and muffed the snap, and “that’s when everything started going,” Curtis said. St. John’s took over 20 yards from the end zone, and Curtis tiptoed down the sideline and scored two plays later. With 5:48 left, he broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown. On the next play from scrimmage, St. John’s senior Kendel Sims returned an interception for an easy touchdown.
“We just capitalized on their mistakes,” quarterback Wyatt Hagan said, “which is something that, as a football team, I think we’re pretty good at.”
Of course, there is a key qualifier in the St. John’s winning streak: “regular season.” The Cadets ran the table in conference play in 2018 and 2019, only to be upset in the playoffs.
They’ve clinched the No. 1 seed for the third straight year, but the tests will keep coming: After their rivalry game against Gonzaga on Friday, they will play the Eagles again in the WCAC semifinals the following week, for the right to a rematch against Good Counsel or DeMatha in the title game.
“Every week is a new week,” Hagan said. “You’ve just got to go 1-0 this week. Know your job, go 1-0 on this play, win this down and you’ll come out victorious. That’s the message that we preach every week. It’s a new week, regardless of what happened the previous week.”
Read more: