Washington is looking for its defense to bounce back and play a complete game against the Denver Broncos’ struggling offense. After starting the season with three straight wins, the Broncos have sputtered to four straight losses. Their offense, ranked 22nd in the NFL, has faltered and so has the team, despite having a top-five defense.
The Broncos scored at least 23 points in each of their first three games, but have only accomplished the feat once since. Perhaps the biggest problem: The team isn’t finishing drives in the red zone. Denver is tied with Washington for 28th in the league in red zone percentage (50 percent) and is 30th in goal-to-go percentage (57.14).
When the Broncos’ offense is at its best, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is at his best. The former first-round pick had a 76.8 completion percentage and a 116.4 quarterback rating with four touchdowns and no interceptions during the team’s three-game winning streak.
In the team’s four losses, his completion percentage dropped to 65.4 percent, and his quarterback rating fell to 87.7. He threw five interceptions in those games, despite throwing eight more touchdown passes.
Bridgewater said earlier this week that the Broncos offense, and entire team, have to play with a sense of urgency in practices and games to turn their season around. Washington’s defensive leaders said they are prepared for Bridgewater and the talent around him.
“Their running backs, they tote, they run hard, so we’re gonna be ready for that for sure,” defensive end Chase Young said. “Teddy is a talented quarterback, moves around — I wouldn’t say a scrambler, but definitely moves in the pocket — so definitely have to be aware if he does try to take off.”
Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio complimented the Broncos’ offensive line for giving Bridgewater opportunities to find his playmakers and allowing the team’s running backs to find holes in opposing defenses. Rivera said the Broncos’ rushing attack will be a challenge and will help measure the progress of his defensive line, a group he credited for improvements the past few weeks.
Del Rio has liked what he’s seen out of that group as well, expressing his pleasure with the coordinated rush and improved communication since the beginning of the season. Washington’s defensive coordinator is looking for more consistent energy and effort from his players, something he saw against the Packers in last week’s loss and something he hopes continues for a full game on Sunday.
“When it all comes together and you do it for 60 minutes, you get a complete effort and that's what we're looking for,” Del Rio said. “We’ve done it in spurts. We've done it really well in spurts, and we need to do it for the full 60.”
Ron Rivera’s midseason practice strategy balances padded practice periods and walk-through periods for injured players. Rivera said his midseason philosophy started in 2013 with the Carolina Panthers when he noticed players were getting injured as the team approached its bye week.
Since then, he’s used a mix of walk-throughs — to make sure players who can’t fully practice still get mental reps — and padded drills, so players who aren’t injured can continue to focus on being physical and playing with tempo. He brought that philosophy to Washington and used it last season.
“Last year things really seemed to come together at the end of the year,” Rivera said. “I think a lot of it had to do with the way we practice with the tempo, thought the guys played faster, and really at that time a year, it’s really more about installing the game plans and being confident in what we were doing.”
The Broncos will likely get one of their key playmakers back, with wideout Jerry Jeudy hoping to return on Sunday. Jeudy was taken 15th in the 2020 draft and was expected to take another step forward after 52 catches and 856 yards in his rookie season.
But Jeudy injured his ankle in the team’s opening game against the New York Giants after catching six passes for 72 yards. He was placed on IR in September and is expected to return this week, adding to the plethora of Broncos pass catchers that includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick as well as tight end Noah Fant.
“They’re adding a playmaker, talented player, talented receiver,” Del Rio said. “He’s got quickness, ball skills, they like utilizing him in certain packages and certain ways. We need to be prepared for that.”
Injury report: Washington is still without receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), who Rivera said suffered a setback after playing too many snaps against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Rookies Dyami Brown (knee) and Sam Cosmi (ankle) will also both be out, while Washington is hoping to get several veterans back, including cornerback William Jackson (knee), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and receiver Cam Sims (hamstring).