The win improved Coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s team to 5-1, a mark that has it atop the Eastern Conference. It’s just the third time in franchise history the team has won five of its first six games.
“It just shows our resilience, and I keep using that word, but it’s who we are, who we have to be,” Unseld said. “And every night somebody else finds a way to step up, make a play for us.”
Beal finished with 36 points, including three three-pointers and the go-ahead layup in the second overtime as he battled Brown throughout the night. Brown posted 34 points and six rebounds but was stripped of the ball by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Boston’s final possession.
The early-season concerns about Beal’s struggles can officially cease. The Wizards’ superstar busted loose with 27 points in Thursday’s win over Atlanta and followed with a season high against the Celtics (2-4).
“We show a lot of resiliency, and we don’t we panic. We don’t get flustered,” Beal said. “It’s a game of runs. We’re going to go on a run, they’re going to make a run. We trust our defense. That’s the reason why we’re 5-1.”
Washington needed every bit of Beal’s offense against a Celtics team it had just beaten Wednesday as Brown continued his torrid start to the season and Jayson Tatum added 27 points and 15 rebounds.
“It’s a character win, but it’s also a momentum win,” Unseld said. “Didn’t go exactly how we wanted, but we found a way. We kept plugging, kept fighting, and we were able to gut out, once again, another one. I’m not sure how, but hey, never apologize for a win.”
The Wizards led most of the night but were never able to establish a significant cushion. Their biggest lead — nine points — came early in the second quarter. A half-court, buzzer-beating heave by Montrezl Harrell gave Washington a 53-47 lead at halftime. The three-pointer was Harrell’s first since March 2019.
The Beal-Brown battle continued with both trying to drag their teams across the finish line on an offensively challenged night. The Celtics shot 41.1 percent from the field, while the Wizards shot 36.5.
Brown scored consecutive baskets to put the Celtics up 103-102 with 20.3 seconds left in regulation, but Spencer Dinwiddie — returning from a rest day — hit a free throw to tie the score with 3.8 seconds remaining. Brown missed a potential game-winner from the top of the key as regulation expired.
Harrell finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime. Dinwiddie had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma continued his strong play with 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.
Historic start
The last time the Wizards started 5-1 was 2005-06. Before that, they opened with five wins in six games to start the 1989-90 season. The lone 6-0 start came in 1974-75.
The hot start isn’t necessarily a predictor of long-term success, as the 2005-06 team lost in the first round of the playoffs and the 1989-90 group didn’t make the postseason.
Gafford out again
Daniel Gafford missed a second game with a right quadriceps injury after getting hit by Brown on Wednesday in Boston. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, though the team still wasn’t ready to put him back on the floor.
Harrell started his second consecutive game in place of Gafford.
“He’s doing much better,” Unseld said before Saturday’s game. “Still a bit tender, but, you know, got him right in the sweet spot. I think it’s more give him another day to get his strength back. He treated this morning. He was moving look a lot better. So it’s positive. Just still not where we feel comfortable he needs to be.”
3-D
The Wizards entered Saturday’s game ranked sixth in the league in three-point defense (31.4 percent), and that trend continued. The Celtics failed to knock down a shot from beyond the arc during the first half, going 0 for 15. Boston was 0 for 20 before Payton Pritchard knocked one down in the fourth quarter. Boston finished just 2 for 26 (7.7 percent).
The previous season low against the Wizards was six by Atlanta on Thursday, when the Hawks shot just 28.6 percent.
“It’s good, and it’s bad,” Unseld said. “Our paint defense has been terrible. They don’t necessarily go hand-in-hand, but it’s tough to take away everything. So the fact that we’ve taken the three-point shot out the last two games has been great, but I’m not quite thrilled with the way we’re guarding, keeping guys in front, keeping them out of our paint.”