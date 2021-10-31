All that means the season can end Sunday night right here at Truist Park, where not a soul who gathers here will care what you think about their tomahawk chop, will care how anybody assesses their 88 regular season wins.
After a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory in Game 4 that gives them a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros, it’s worth asking: How, exactly, are they doing this?
“The team that has that little boy in 'em that comes out are the teams that do well in the postseason,” Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said, “... I really believe that. The team that just plays with emotion and enjoys what they’re doing in the postseason, they’re really dangerous."
The danger, when this October began, was with the rest of the field. The danger, as the month closes, is with the Braves.
Think about how Saturday night started, and contrast that with how it ended. Live a life in between, Braves fans.
Snitker, a charming, what-you-see-is-what-you-get lifer in the Atlanta system, woke up on Saturday morning and decided the best thing to do to steer his club to a victory in Game 4 of the World Series was to hand the ball to — checks notes — 27-year-old left-hander Dylan Lee. His résumé, please: Released by Miami in March, signed by Atlanta in April, spent the summer in the minors. Total major league innings: 4⅔ — two in the regular season, 2⅔ this October, spread over four appearances.
The assignment was not to impersonate Greg Maddux or Tom Glavine. This was, to be clear, for a one-inning stint as an opener.
Still . . . this guy?
“We put him in an unbelievable situation," Snitker said. "Your first start in the big leagues is going to be in a World Series game? Are you kidding me? ... My God.”
And then he gave up a single and walked two of them, and was lifted. He threw 15 pitches — five strikes, 10 balls.
“I know I’m a reliever," Lee joked afterward.
Wait, he was joking? After that outing? Oh, because the Braves somehow won.
They won because Kyle Wright, who battled mechanics and confidence in returning to Class AAA this year, relieved Lee, allowed only one run out of that bases-loaded mess, and turned in 4⅔ game-saving innings. They won because shortstop Dansby Swanson, he of the .255 slugging percentage this month, jacked a solo homer off Houston reliever Cristian Javier in the seventh, and because pinch hitter Jorge Soler followed with the same result.
“It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around what happened,” Swanson said.
It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around what’s happening.
This all kind of demonstrates the unlikelihood not just of what the Braves do on a nightly basis, but what they have been doing for the better part of a month. In an October in which they were supposed to be an afterthought long ago, the Braves have played 14 games. Their record: 10-4. Four wins have come by one run. Another two have been by two runs.
Which circles back to that central question: How are they doing this?
Reminder: Atlanta’s best player — or, at least, its most dynamic player, because it can well be argued that first baseman Freddie Freeman is the Braves’ best player — is outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuna fits with Washington’s Juan Soto, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as one of the sport’s most riveting young stars. Acuña hasn’t played since July 10, when he blew out a knee.
Oh, add this: Mike Soroka, a 24-year-old would-be ace, missed the entire season with a torn Achilles'.
Oh, and this: Charlie Morton, their veteran postseason starter, broke his right fibula during his start in Game 1 — and the Braves won anyway.
One more time: How the %$@#*! are they doing this?
By now, they’re the ultimate example of “just get in and see what happens.” Let everyone else dismiss the competition in what became a feeble National League East, in which only Philadelphia could also manage to finish above .500 — and was still six games back. The Braves’ starting outfield on Opening Day was Acuña in right, Cristian Pache in center and Marcell Ozuna in left. Acuna got hurt, Pache was sent to the minors, and Ozuna was placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence case against him.
The Braves could have — should have — crumbled. But at the trade deadline, General Manager Alex Anthopoulos looked at the division, knew it was there for the taking, and added an entirely new outfield.
Saturday night, left fielder Eddie Rosario — the MVP of the National League Championship Series — got two more hits, scored a run, and snared a dangerous liner off the bat of Houston dynamo José Altuve, preserving a lead in the eighth essentially by closing his eyes and throwing out his glove.
“Wow,” Rosario said, with appropriate self-admiration and acknowledgment of his good fortune. “What a catch.”
Soler, who missed the NLCS after falling into MLB’s covid protocols, followed Swanson’s homer with a pinch-hit shot of his own. Joc Pederson wears his Braves-defining pearls. Adam Duvall has started every single game of the postseason.
Their homes on July 1: Cleveland, Kansas City, Chicago and Miami, respectively. Now, they’re all Braves. And they all fit.
“I noticed with Alex on that July 31, on Aug. 1, he can drop a whole bunch of guys in your lap, and you’ve got to figure out how to sort them out and what to do with them,” Snitker said. “That’s what we do. I think, too, just being up front and honest with the guys you get: ‘This is what we’re going to do, and this is how I see it. Nothing personal, but this is all about the club.’"
“We have a group of guys that really cares about one another,” Swanson said. "That loves on one another. That gives each other a hard time. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can be made fun of at any time.”
Who’s making fun of whom?
From the start, this whole thing has had something of a 2019 vibe. That’s the year the Astros were an absolute truck, winners of a franchise-record 107 games. Their top three starters were, in some order, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke — who by now have signed contracts worth, collectively, almost $960 million. Their infield was what it is now, the gauntlet of Altuve at second, Carlos Correa at short and Alex Bregman at third. They still had George Springer. They were a machine.
They faced a Washington Nationals squad that wasn’t good enough to win the National League East, finishing four games behind Atlanta. Had those Nationals been in the Astros’ division, they would have finished 14 games back — twice as far back as these Braves would have been to these Astros.
It mattered not at all. Those Nationals played as these Braves are, freely and without a single sense that they are inferior in any way.
These Braves entered the bottom of the sixth down 2-0 and scratched out a run on Austin Riley’s two-out single. They entered the seventh down 2-1 and got those back-to-back shots from Swanson and Soler. They are Little Leaguers, leaping and jumping and snapping their gum.
And when Freeman grabbed a slow roller in the ninth and stepped on the bag, Truist Park let loose. Eighty-eight wins? Uh, no. The Atlanta Braves now have 98 wins, thank you very much. Win one more, and the question won’t be, “How are they doing this?” It’ll be, “How, exactly, did they win the whole damn thing?”