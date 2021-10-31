Game 5 of the World Series is Sunday night, as the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

The Braves took a 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win on Saturday behind back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh inning. Atlanta can clinch its first championship since 1995 with another win in front of its home fans tonight. The Braves are 7-0 at Truist Park this postseason.

Looking to stave off elimination and send the series back to Minute Maid Park, Houston will turn to Framber Valdez. The left-hander was hit hard in Game 1 and lifted after allowing five runs on eight hits in two innings.

Atlanta will start left-hander Tucker Davidson, who was added to the roster after Charlie Morton fractured his leg in Game 1. Davidson, who had a 3.60 ERA in four regular season starts this year, will be making his postseason debut.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 5 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros (Atlanta leads the series, 3-1).
  • Starting pitchers: Tucker Davidson vs. Framber Valdez.
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta.
  • First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.