Looking to stave off elimination and send the series back to Minute Maid Park, Houston will turn to Framber Valdez. The left-hander was hit hard in Game 1 and lifted after allowing five runs on eight hits in two innings.
Atlanta will start left-hander Tucker Davidson, who was added to the roster after Charlie Morton fractured his leg in Game 1. Davidson, who had a 3.60 ERA in four regular season starts this year, will be making his postseason debut.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 5 of the World Series
Perspective: How are the Braves doing this?
ATLANTA — This makes no sense, what the Atlanta Braves are doing, and it’s just joyful and fun because of it. Their starting pitcher Saturday night is not a starting pitcher, and he faced four batters. The man who relieved him made 24 starts in the minors and two in the majors this season — yet was, in his manager’s assessment, the key to a World Series victory. The eighth-place hitter in their lineup entered Saturday with precisely one extra-base hit this postseason, yet tied the game with a series-altering homer.
All that means the season can end Sunday night right here at Truist Park, where not a soul who gathers here will care what you think about their tomahawk chop, will care how anybody assesses their 88 regular season wins.
After a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory in Game 4 that gives them a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros, it’s worth asking: How, exactly, are they doing this?
Perspective: The Astros mistreated their sport. The Braves mistreat human beings.
It has been almost 30 years since Native American writer and civil rights leader Suzan Shown Harjo, of Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee heritage, rendered the queen of daytime TV nearly speechless.
Harjo educated Oprah Winfrey and the 12 million people watching her talk show about the true provenance of a pantomime called the “tomahawk chop.” It was said to have started in the 1980s in the football stands at Florida State, where mostly White fans cheered their team — named, for some odd reason, after an Indigenous people, the Seminoles, whose land was stolen in deadly wars waged by the U.S. military. The fans moved one outstretched arm back and forth from the elbow, to the chorus of what was supposed to imitate any native people’s drumbeat.
By the time Harjo was on Winfrey’s show, the mass gesticulation had infested Atlanta’s Major League Baseball stadium, where the home team, decorated in native imagery, was hosting the World Series in Atlanta before a national audience.
But, Harjo explained to Winfrey and her audience, the gesture had absolutely nothing to do with native people.
“The tomahawk chop, that’s a White person’s invention,” Harjo told Winfrey on a program titled “Racism in 1992.” “The ‘boom-boom-boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom’ … is just a lack of creativity on the part of movie director musical folks. And ‘woo, woo, woo’ … is just drunken White people coming out of bars at closing time and has nothing to do with Indians.”
Yet upon the return of baseball’s preeminent event to a stadium near Atlanta, the old pastime of America pronounced it learned nothing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB isn’t troubled by the fans’ antics or the Atlanta team name, and — echoing Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who once infamously proclaimed he would never change the racist name of his team — said the controversy was closed.
All of which solidified my decision to hate not just the player but the game, too, in this World Series.