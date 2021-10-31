Looking to stave off elimination and send the series back to Minute Maid Park, Houston will turn to Framber Valdez. The left-hander was hit hard in Game 1 and lifted after allowing five runs on eight hits in two innings.
Atlanta will start left-hander Tucker Davidson, who was added to the roster after Charlie Morton fractured his leg in Game 1. Davidson, who had a 3.60 ERA in four regular season starts this year, will be making his postseason debut.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 5 of the World Series
Astros drop Alex Bregman from third to seventh in Game 5 lineup
Jorge Soler returns to the leadoff spot in the Braves’ lineup for Game 5 against left-hander Framber Valdez. Soler homered off Valdez on the third pitch of Atlanta’s 6-2 Game 1 win on Tuesday.
The Astros, who are hitting .206 and slugging .298 as a team through the first four games of this series, dropped Alex Bregman from third to seventh in their Game 5 lineup. Bregman is 1 for 14 with one RBI in the World Series.
The last time the Braves won the World Series
The Braves are one win away from securing their fourth World Series title in franchise history and their second since they relocated to Atlanta in 1966. The Braves’ previous championship came in 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in six games. Tom Glavine allowed one hit over eight scoreless innings in Atlanta’s 1-0 series-clinching win in Game 6 and closer Mark Wohlers worked a 1-2-3 ninth to set off a celebration at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. David Justice accounted for the game’s only run with a solo home run off Jim Poole to lead off the sixth inning.
“There was so much riding on this World Series,” Justice said afterward. “We had to win it. I couldn’t imagine putting our players, our coaches, our manager, our organization and our city through another gut-wrenching defeat.”
The Braves had lost the World Series in 1991 and 1992, and they were eliminated in the NLCS in 1993. The Fall Classic was canceled in 1994 because of the strike.
Dusty Baker's title hopes are slipping away
Dusty Baker won a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, but he’s still seeking his first title as a manager. The 72-year-old Baker, who is in his second season with the Astros, is making his first appearance in the World Series since his San Francisco Giants lost the 2002 Fall Classic to the Angels in seven games.
Baker ranks 12th all-time with 1,987 managerial wins and a World Series title would cement his place in Cooperstown.
“You keep on knocking on the door, man,” Baker, who does not have a contract for next year, said earlier in the postseason. “If you don’t keep knocking on the door, you don’t have a chance. The way I look at it — Thomas Edison. He tried a thousand times — you know what I mean? — before he discovered the lightbulb and electricity. … If it’s going to happen, [it’s because] the Lord wants me to have it. If it doesn’t, it’s still been good. You know how I really feel inside: I need it, and I got to have it.”
In the other dugout, Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker is a win away from his first championship after spending the last 40 years in the Braves organization as a roving instructor, coach and manager. Originally hired by Hank Aaron, the 66-year-old was working as the manager at Triple-A Gwinnett in May 2016 when Fredi González was fired as the Braves’ manager and Snitker was named his interim replacement. He got the full-time job in 2017. Snitker’s son, Troy, is a coach for the Astros.
The 'tomahawk chop' lives on in Atlanta. Now it has the World Series spotlight.
In the summer of 2020 and the months that followed, messages from schools and sports teams flooded Aaron Payment’s inbox. Spurred by momentous change at higher levels, people wanted to know why they should and how they could change a Native American team name and logo. As secretary of the National Congress of American Indians, Payment saw the ripple effects.
“There’s a movement,” Payment said. “And we will not go back.”
With the World Series in Atlanta, television viewers now see a pocket of resistance. While other professional sports franchises have backed away from or removed ties to Native American imagery, the Atlanta Braves have retrenched. In late innings and key moments, fans yell a faux war chant and swing their arms in a ritual known as the “tomahawk chop.” At Truist Park, which opened in 2017, a giant neon tomahawk beyond the center field fence slashes along with the crowd. Fans can dine at the Coors Light Chop House overlooking right field.
Perspective: How are the Braves doing this?
ATLANTA — This makes no sense, what the Atlanta Braves are doing, and it’s just joyful and fun because of it. Their starting pitcher Saturday night is not a starting pitcher, and he faced four batters. The man who relieved him made 24 starts in the minors and two in the majors this season — yet was, in his manager’s assessment, the key to a World Series victory. The eighth-place hitter in their lineup entered Saturday with precisely one extra-base hit this postseason, yet tied the game with a series-altering homer.
All that means the season can end Sunday night right here at Truist Park, where not a soul who gathers here will care what you think about their tomahawk chop, will care how anybody assesses their 88 regular season wins.
After a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory in Game 4 that gives them a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros, it’s worth asking: How, exactly, are they doing this?
Perspective: The Astros mistreated their sport. The Braves mistreat human beings.
It has been almost 30 years since Native American writer and civil rights leader Suzan Shown Harjo, of Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee heritage, rendered the queen of daytime TV nearly speechless.
Harjo educated Oprah Winfrey and the 12 million people watching her talk show about the true provenance of a pantomime called the “tomahawk chop.” It was said to have started in the 1980s in the football stands at Florida State, where mostly White fans cheered their team — named, for some odd reason, after an Indigenous people, the Seminoles, whose land was stolen in deadly wars waged by the U.S. military. The fans moved one outstretched arm back and forth from the elbow, to the chorus of what was supposed to imitate any native people’s drumbeat.
By the time Harjo was on Winfrey’s show, the mass gesticulation had infested Atlanta’s Major League Baseball stadium, where the home team, decorated in native imagery, was hosting the World Series in Atlanta before a national audience.
But, Harjo explained to Winfrey and her audience, the gesture had absolutely nothing to do with native people.
“The tomahawk chop, that’s a White person’s invention,” Harjo told Winfrey on a program titled “Racism in 1992.” “The ‘boom-boom-boom-boom, boom-boom-boom-boom’ … is just a lack of creativity on the part of movie director musical folks. And ‘woo, woo, woo’ … is just drunken White people coming out of bars at closing time and has nothing to do with Indians.”
Yet upon the return of baseball’s preeminent event to a stadium near Atlanta, the old pastime of America pronounced it learned nothing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB isn’t troubled by the fans’ antics or the Atlanta team name, and — echoing Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who once infamously proclaimed he would never change the racist name of his team — said the controversy was closed.
All of which solidified my decision to hate not just the player but the game, too, in this World Series.