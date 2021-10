8:11 p.m.

Tucker Davidson was up late watching the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros from a Courtyard by Marriott in Gwinnett, Ga., when Charlie Morton broke his leg . Davidson had been keeping warm and stretched out at Atlanta’s Triple-A facility, just in case. Within hours of Morton limping off the Minute Maid Park mound, Davidson was on his way to Houston to join the Braves’ World Series roster, despite not pitching in a major league game since June. He will start Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night. Davidson is 25-year-old lefty with a mid-90s fastball he mixes with a slider and curveball, though he hasn’t had much opportunity to test them out on big league hitters: The Amarillo, Texas, native has made five major league starts in his career, none against Houston. He suffered a forearm injury this summer and did not make a competitive start until the final day of the minor league season, when he went three innings for Triple-A Gwinnett. He has since pitched simulated games in Gwinnett. Sunday, he will faced one of the deepest and most experienced lineups in recent postseason history.