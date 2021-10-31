Game 5 of the World Series is Sunday night, as the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

The Braves took a 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win on Saturday behind back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh inning. Atlanta can clinch its first championship since 1995 with another win in front of its home fans tonight. The Braves are 7-0 at Truist Park this postseason.

Looking to stave off elimination and send the series back to Minute Maid Park, Houston will turn to Framber Valdez. The left-hander was hit hard in Game 1 and lifted after allowing five runs on eight hits in two innings.

Atlanta will start left-hander Tucker Davidson, who was added to the roster after Charlie Morton fractured his leg in Game 1. Davidson, who had a 3.60 ERA in four regular season starts this year, will be making his postseason debut.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 5 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros (Atlanta leads the series, 3-1).
  • Starting pitchers: Tucker Davidson vs. Framber Valdez.
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta.
  • First pitch: 8:15 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
8:11 p.m.
Headshot of Chelsea Janes
Chelsea Janes: Tucker Davidson was up late watching the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros from a Courtyard by Marriott in Gwinnett, Ga., when Charlie Morton broke his leg. Davidson had been keeping warm and stretched out at Atlanta’s Triple-A facility, just in case. Within hours of Morton limping off the Minute Maid Park mound, Davidson was on his way to Houston to join the Braves’ World Series roster, despite not pitching in a major league game since June. He will start Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night. Davidson is 25-year-old lefty with a mid-90s fastball he mixes with a slider and curveball, though he hasn’t had much opportunity to test them out on big league hitters: The Amarillo, Texas, native has made five major league starts in his career, none against Houston. He suffered a forearm injury this summer and did not make a competitive start until the final day of the minor league season, when he went three innings for Triple-A Gwinnett. He has since pitched simulated games in Gwinnett. Sunday, he will faced one of the deepest and most experienced lineups in recent postseason history.
Chelsea Janes, National baseball writer