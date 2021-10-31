“You keep on knocking on the door, man,” Baker, who does not have a contract for next year, said earlier in the postseason. “If you don’t keep knocking on the door, you don’t have a chance. The way I look at it — Thomas Edison. He tried a thousand times — you know what I mean? — before he discovered the lightbulb and electricity. … If it’s going to happen, [it’s because] the Lord wants me to have it. If it doesn’t, it’s still been good. You know how I really feel inside: I need it, and I got to have it.”