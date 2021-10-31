November: Oklahoma (9-0) will go to Baylor (7-1) on Nov. 13. Oregon will go to Washington (Nov. 6), go home to Washington State (Nov. 13), go to Utah (Nov. 20) and go home to Oregon State (Nov. 27), needing to sweep the whole lot of them to restore the West to playoff presence. Wisconsin will go to Minnesota on Nov. 27 and when they do, the Golden Gophers might just still sit atop the Big Ten West alone as they do today, proving again for the umpteenth time that Coach P.J. Fleck is no flake, especially given dramatic injury depletions at running back and elsewhere. “Is it the most advantageous position to be in?” Fleck said Saturday after the win over Northwestern. “No. Did you ask for it? No. Is it here? Yes.”