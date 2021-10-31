Here’s November, no slouch in any best-sports-month discussion, with the drama impossible and the sights often the damnedest. It’s a single, shocking, deeply human Arkansas fumble at Tennessee (1998) that alters an entire national dynamic, or a single Hercules hauling a country through an Iron Bowl (Cam Newton, 2010), or a single spot of the ball in overtime that sways futures near and far (Michigan at Ohio State, 2016). It’s a Hurricane national title teetering (2001) until there’s a whiplash turnover near the goal line and there’s Ed Reed, one of the smartest, greatest football players yet born-and-raised, snatching a ball from his lineman teammate to romp the last 80 yards to preserve order. It’s Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger barreling down the field after a winning 41-yarder at Ohio State (2015), Stanford kicker Conrad Ukropina mobbed in a blob after a winning 45-yarder against Notre Dame (2015), Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt somehow nailing a winning 48-yarder on a Clemson field (2016).
November once had Auburn’s “Kick Six.”
That alone might make a month boast.
This November will have the first College Football Playoff rankings when, among other things the committee of football intellectuals will decide whether to give Cincinnati (8-0) the first top-four placement for any team outside the Power Five in the eight-season playoff era, and will decide whether Ohio State (7-1) really should sit above Oregon (7-1) even though Oregon traveled the 2,057 miles to Ohio State on Sept. 11 and flung gloom around the famed Horseshoe.
If that happens, there could be noise.
November should see No. 1 Georgia doing some cementing of its status above all others: Missouri at home, at Tennessee, Charleston Southern at home, at Georgia Tech. Can a team noted for a defense, even as a play like Nakobe Dean’s 50-yard interception return Saturday in the decimation of Florida can look an awful lot like offense, still win in an offense-giddy America?
Sure.
“We always talk about communication,” veteran linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. told reporters Saturday in Jacksonville. “You feel it, and if you don’t see it on the sideline, you would be absolutely absurd.” Defense cheers for offense, offense cheers for defense even defense hardly needs cheering. “We say, ‘One band, one sound,’” Smith said, and it sounds like the most thunderous thunder, out of the Southeast.
On a single Saturday (the 20th) in a single state (Ohio), November will bring the biggest challenge left on Cincinnati’s schedule, a visit from SMU, and the biggest challenge left on surging Michigan State’s schedule, a visit to Ohio State. To face a Buckeyes defense with enough holes to cause its share of Horseshoe frowning, the Spartans will bring along running back Kenneth Walker III, and if there’s a better football player in the country, that player is really good. Walker’s gripping 193 yards Saturday in the gripping 37-33 win over then-No. 6 Michigan looked like what they call a Heisman moment, but Walker said, “I don’t feel like it’s a Heisman moment, but I feel like it’s a great team win.”
Can humility actually prevail in present-day America?
“I’m holding it in,” Walker said, “but I’m super-excited.”
Saith a reporter: Why hold it in?
“I’m a bit shy.”
And the tough, fast, shy man speaketh on the field.
“When you have a guy like that,” second-year coach Mel Tucker said, “the offensive line, they’re gonna strain, they’re gonna finish. They’re gonna believe. The tight ends, and the receivers, they’re gonna strain, they’re gonna block, because they know that, you know, that he can pop one at any moment.”
November: Oklahoma (9-0) will go to Baylor (7-1) on Nov. 13. Oregon will go to Washington (Nov. 6), go home to Washington State (Nov. 13), go to Utah (Nov. 20) and go home to Oregon State (Nov. 27), needing to sweep the whole lot of them to restore the West to playoff presence. Wisconsin will go to Minnesota on Nov. 27 and when they do, the Golden Gophers might just still sit atop the Big Ten West alone as they do today, proving again for the umpteenth time that Coach P.J. Fleck is no flake, especially given dramatic injury depletions at running back and elsewhere. “Is it the most advantageous position to be in?” Fleck said Saturday after the win over Northwestern. “No. Did you ask for it? No. Is it here? Yes.”
It’s here, and November is going to bring an Iron Bowl (Nov. 27) that always looks curious but then didn’t look curious after Auburn lost twice but now looks curious because of Auburn’s uptick. There’s that compelling Tank and that commendable Bo. Running back Tank Bigsby leaped over No. 10 Ole Miss into the end zone in a 31-20 win Saturday night and said, “I’m kind of glad I did that because I always wanted to do something like that.” Quarterback Bo Nix, one of those guys who seems to play at a place for 10 years, proves that American quarterbacks can go noticed, then forgotten, then restored, and then one night on the Plains …
He’s sitting there with a win over a top-10 team and eye black roaming a happy face, and he’s complimenting the trenches! “I think the main thing is, we’re getting protections right,” said this Auburn quarterback who is the son of an Auburn quarterback. “We’re not just having free rushers coming through. We’re just doing a good job of seeing things and sorting it out and getting a hat on a hat.”
They’re off next to Texas A&M. That’s Nov. 6. That’s November.
And what’s this charming interloper, forging into November? Yeah, there’s that Wake Forest again, 8-0 for the first time … ever. Not even Peahead Walker’s 1944 team went 8-0, for it went 7-0 before a 34-0 inconvenience against Duke, coached by Eddie Cameron, who at different stages coached — good grief — Duke men’s basketball and Duke football, in case you’re wondering why the name “Cameron Indoor Stadium” hasn’t yielded to something featuring the proper noun “Krzyzewski.”
Clearly Wake Forest remained so mad over that loss that 77 years later, it wiped out Duke 45-7 after leading 45-0. In the fine frenzy of 2021, even Wake Forest gets to case a self-interested eyeball upon the playoff rankings spilling out Tuesday night at 7:30.
That’s unless it’s got kickoff and kickoff-return meetings.
“I anticipate I’ll be meeting on our kickoff and our kickoff-return team at that time,” Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson said smilingly. “So if you want to tweet out the rankings or something at nine o’clock, I’ll find out what they are.”
That’s the spirit, because while the rest of us can look at Wake Forest’s path through November — at North Carolina, N.C. State at home, at Clemson, at Boston College — the people playing the football must heed the advice of Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed: “Be where your feet are.”
Now they’ll be in November, when beneath them, in places familiar and odd, the ground can shake.