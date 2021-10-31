Smith’s pass-blocking grade ranks first among all NFL tackles, according to PFF, while Martin’s run-blocking grade is best among guards. But if the Cowboys seem like a team just entering its prime — Prescott is 28 years old, Elliott 26, Diggs 24, star receiver CeeDee Lamb 22 — Smith and Martin operate on a different timeline. Offensive linemen’s production tends to fall off once they reach their thirties, and both players will turn 31 this season. They know better than most how quickly the end can come. Travis Frederick, the all-pro center who played alongside Smith and Martin for six seasons, retired after 2019 at the age of 29, having developed an autoimmune disease.