He let critiques about his game fuel his training and once training camp started, he knew what he had to do. He needed to change details in his own game to work better with the coaching staff and see the on-ice results both sides wanted.
“To have the confidence from the coach, so he can allow me to create more on the ice, I have to give him something first,” Kuznetsov said in a recent conversation with The Washington Post. “So I came back to camp, I did everything that they like and instead of taking a step back and complaining about it, I take a step toward them and did everything that they told me to do.
“The biggest reason why I am here is my commitment. The things I’ve done, the things I want to do. I changed a lot of things. I had to change those things, right?”
Kuznetsov has seen the results from his strong summer. He has five goals and seven assists through the first eight games of the season. Last season, he had nine goals in 41 games.
This year, he is the team’s top-line center with Nicklas Backstrom still on long-term injured reserve. He is playing on the penalty kill and the first unit power play. He is keeping up with his responsibilities on the ice so it can lead to more offensive creativity in the future.
He still makes mistakes and his game isn’t at its peak, but he thinks he is taking steps to be the overall player he has the potential to be. The 29-year-old is in the fifth year of the eight-year, $62.4 million deal he signed in 2017.
“One day I am going to be old and I want to be the guy that the young guys can look up to,” Kuznetsov said.
A lot of Kuznetsov’s motivation to succeed is internal. Conversations about his game last season revolved around people questioning his commitment and discipline. Kuznetsov heard them all. He doesn’t think they’re fair.
“All the people, they didn’t have the full story,” Kuznetsov said. “They just see the stats and for me it was very important to listen more and don’t answer them. Not trying to react to that, just listen to what the people say and you have to take something and let it go.”
“I am not angry at the people. I appreciate them. For me it was just like, ‘Okay no problem. Let me train, let me show you what I can do.’"
Kuznetsov isn’t one to complain or openly make excuses for his game, yet he felt the need this season to address the criticism he dealt with last year. He said it wasn’t just one thing that led to his up and down year; there was the combination of contracting covid twice, adjusting to the new coaching staff and playing in the middle of a pandemic without fans.
He essentially lost the joy that fuels his game. Now, it’s back.
“He’s enjoying the game now,” Tom Wilson said. “I think, you know, when I first met him and early on in his career like he was just a joy to be at the rink and he was so fun to be around, and I think you’re starting to see that again a little bit.”
Kuznetsov has been thriving in his role and the increased responsibility given to him. The more he has the puck on his stick, the better he feels and the better he plays. He’s a player that needs and craves the time on the ice. Last year, mentally and physically, he could never get to where he needed or wanted.
“That [expletive] last season, as a player, you want to play better,” Kuznetsov said. “You kind of go deep in your head and think about what I did wrong and what I did right. That is why the summer is great for me, because I can recover from covid fully all that stuff.”
It took until about midway through the summer for Kuznetsov to be able to breathe properly again. His first bout with covid-19 early in the season, Kuznetsov said, was worse than people thought. He had troubling breathing and he had to use an inhaler three times a day until the end of the postseason.
When he tested positive for the virus the second time — early in May — his symptoms lasted only a couple days and his overall experience wasn’t bad. Yet he still had to go about two weeks without skating. He didn’t ease into things in his first game back. He skated nearly 27 minutes in Washington’s double-overtime playoff loss to Boston in the first round.
“When I talk to people they were like, ‘Oh was it really hard for you? It looked easy, skating is easy for you,’ Kuznetsov said. “People are always saying a lot of things are easy for me because I smile. I never talk about anything. And if I had a bad game, I come back the next day and I am happy. I don’t want to bring any bad mood to the locker room and all that stuff and some people think I’m an [expletive], but I don’t worry about stuff.”
Instead, Kuznetsov is looking to put the past behind him. He will take the lessons learned from last year and apply it to the future. And for now, he’s happy with the start to the year and knows there is more room to grow.
“I know how I can play and I know how I can feel and for me it just was, I’ll eat all the stuff that people are going to talk right now and I’m going to train and then I am going to perform the way I want to perform,” Kuznetsov said.