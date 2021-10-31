Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield apparently will try to gut it out despite his injured non-throwing shoulder, and even in presumably diminished capacity he figures to represent an upgrade over backup Case Keenum. Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to score this season and has three games under 30 yards with none over 80, still seems a shaky play regardless of who is under center. Nick Chubb is set to return from injury, and with Kareem Hunt still out it will be interesting to see how much playing time the team gives third-string RB D’Ernest Johnson, who looked fantastic last week while trampling the Broncos.