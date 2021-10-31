Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Amid NFL’s off-field controversies, the games mostly have been competitiveReturn to menu
The NFL is dealing with more than its share of off-field issues at the moment, primarily related to the investigation of the Washington Football Team’s workplace and the associated emails that led to the resignation of Jon Gruden as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
But league leaders maintained last week that the sport’s on-field metrics are encouraging.
Through Week 7, 24 games had been decided by a winning score in the final minute of regulation or overtime. That was the most ever seven weeks into an NFL season. And 63 percent of games had featured a margin of eight points or fewer at some point in the fourth quarter.
“That’s as competitive as it gets,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations.
There were 11 overtime games in the first six weeks of the season. Through Week 7, 29 games had been won by a team that trailed in the fourth quarter, and 17 games had been won by a team that trailed by at least 10 points at some point during the game.
Stephon Gilmore set for Panthers debutReturn to menu
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is in line to make his debut for the Carolina Panthers when they play Sunday at Atlanta.
The Panthers activated Gilmore off the physically unable to perform list Saturday.
He has not played all season while working his way back from offseason surgery for a quadriceps injury.
The Panthers traded a sixth-round 2023 draft choice to the New England Patriots earlier this month for the former NFL defensive player of the year. The Patriots had been prepared to release Gilmore later that day.
Trent Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., T.Y. Hilton all activeReturn to menu
Left tackle Trent Williams is back in the San Francisco 49ers’ lineup for their game at Chicago.
Williams is active for the game after being listed as questionable on the injury report because of elbow and ankle injuries. He missed the Niners’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active for the Cleveland Browns for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. Beckham had been listed as questionable on the injury report because of a shoulder injury.
Wideout T.Y. Hilton is active for the Colts for their home game against the Tennessee Titans. He had been listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Calvin Ridley inactive for Falcons due to personal matterReturn to menu
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is not playing Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.
Ridley is dealing with a personal matter, the Falcons said.
He is on the team’s inactive list for the game.
The Falcons host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
‘Our protocols are working,’ NFL’s medical chief saysReturn to menu
The NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 8 of its 18-week regular season with teams having endured some coronavirus-related disruptions. But no games have been postponed, and the league is cautiously optimistic that its relatively good fortune will continue through season’s end.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that 94.1 percent of players leaguewide are vaccinated. The protocols developed by the league and NFL Players Association require coaches and team staffers to be vaccinated to work closely with players. The NFL has conducted nearly 100,000 coronavirus tests this season and continues to conduct about 1,200 tests daily, Sills said.
“I think that those test results suggest that with vaccination, our protocols are working and are having the effect that we’d like them to have,” Sills said at the owners’ meetings in New York.
There continue to be virus-related issues. Green Bay Packers wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard missed Thursday night’s victory at Arizona under the protocols. Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy announced last week that he’d tested positive for the virus, and he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
“We’re continuing to work with the NFL Players Association on the goal of getting 100 percent of players vaccinated,” Sills said. “We would love to get to that goal. … We are definitely seeing the impact of vaccines. … We’re not seeing the clustering of cases that we saw last year.”
According to Sills, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been in touch with the NFL to inquire about how the league achieved its high vaccination rate. The NFL is preparing to do a leaguewide study of levels of antibodies in its personnel. There are no immediate plans, Sills said, to incorporate vaccine-booster considerations into the protocols or to further ease any restrictions.
“We’re always evaluating our protocols. … That’s an ongoing discussion driven by the data and what we’re seeing,” Sills said. “But I think right now I would say we’re pleased with where we are. But it’s not a point we want to take our foot off the gas pedal. … I think we need to be vigilant.”
It’s Phil Mickelson! No, it’s Josh Allen!Return to menu
The visor. The shorts. The golf shoes. And, of course, the gigantic thermos of special “Coffee for Wellness.” Josh Allen had it all going for him, turning out for the Bills’ Halloween game against the Dolphins dressed as golfer Phil Mickelson.
He even stopped to point to his calf muscles. (As anyone who follows Mickelson is aware, the golfer is inordinately proud of his calves.)
“I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is,” Mickelson tweeted. “GoBills”
NFL combine will be in Indianapolis next year, then could move to Dallas or Los AngelesReturn to menu
The annual NFL scouting combine could be moved to Dallas or Los Angeles after one more year in Indianapolis, the league said last week.
Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said that the 2022 combine will be held in Indianapolis and will be back to its usual format. This year’s combine was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic and replaced by on-field workouts at players’ schools and remotely conducted interviews between teams and players.
Dallas, Los Angeles and Indianapolis are bidding to host the combine beginning in 2023, Vincent said.
More than 300 draft-eligible players attend the NFL’s annual job fair featuring on-field drills, medical examinations and interviews with teams.
Myles Garrett goes Grim Reaper; Odell Beckham Jr. channels ‘Thriller’Return to menu
In case anyone missed the message Myles Garrett sent with Halloween lawn decorations depicting a graveyard of NFL quarterbacks he has sacked this year, he arrived for the Browns’ game against the Steelers dressed as the Grim Reaper.
And, in case the subtlety of that choice was too strong, the back of the Reaper’s robe listed the name of each victim of the defensive end’s league-leading 9.5 sacks. Ben Roethlisberger, take note.
Meanwhile, his teammate, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., went with a “Thriller” homage, always a Halloween favorite.
Garrett plans for his list of sacked quarterbacks to continue to grow, with Michael Strahan’s 2001 single-season record of 22.5 squarely in his sights. “Twenty-plus, that’s the goal,” Garrett said Friday. “I mean, the record has been my goal, but if you’re going out there, making an impact, being disruptive and you have 20-plus sacks and add some forced fumbles to it, then I’m going to help my team win and that’s what’s it’s all about.”
Garrett has 52 sacks in 58 games and four of those came against Roethlisberger, who may be playing in his last game in Cleveland. “I have to send him off, right, if it is,” Garrett said. “He’s left a huge legacy in Pittsburgh and here, so I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t leave with a win. But got to respect what he’s done and the greatness that he’s had on the football field.”
Roethlisberger has already been honored with a tombstone on Garrett’s yard display. “I’m kind of a troll, a little bit and people in the house like to have fun,” Garrett said a couple of weeks ago when that gained notice. “My family, my friends thought it would be something cool to do for Halloween because I’ve always loved Halloween.”
CeeDee Lamb is going to end up playing for free at this rateReturn to menu
Another week, another fine for CeeDee Lamb.
The wide receiver has been fined five times — and the Cowboys have only played six games — for a total of $46,865, according to ESPN. Lamb has been fined three times for uniform violations. He was fined $5,150 on Sept. 27 for having his jersey untucked and $15,450 on Oct. 3 for the same infraction, according to the NFL’s schedule of infractions and fines. The next time his jersey is untucked, it will cost him $46,350. And then there are his socks. They failed to cover his lower leg during the regular season opener and that cost him $5,150.
Lamb, whose base salary is $1.247 million, has been fined $10,300 for his wave after scoring the walk-off winning touchdown against the Patriots and $10,815 for an illegal crackback block against the Panthers.
“I’ve never seen a player so young get fined so much,” Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “He’s gotten fined like every week. It’s very confusing to me. I’m like, ‘Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?’”
Amy Trask, the CBS commentator who was a longtime executive with the Raiders, offered her own facetious solution on Twitter.
“We had a player who was fined repeatedly for not pulling his socks up high enough, so I told him I’d spray [paint] his knee silver (which was the same color as the pants) so the league couldn’t tell. Hey, @dallascowboys, you can do this for @CeeDeeThree. You’re welcome.”
Aaron Rodgers revealed a Wick-ed Halloween costumeReturn to menu
Mystery solved.
He had hinted that he had a reason for letting it grow, admitting that it was for a Halloween costume (almost no one commits harder to the holiday than the Packers quarterback). The big reveal came Saturday night.
Turns out that hero is John Wick, the professional hit man portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the “John Wick” film franchise. Rodgers posted his recreation of the “good dog” scene between Wick and his pit bull in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” on Instagram.
Last month, Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that his long locks were “a year in the making” for the costume and said that he had chosen “somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair.”
Unlike most teams that had to spent Halloween Eve preparing to play Sunday, the Packers were off because they played Saturday night. That left them free to hold their party and their outfits did not disappoint. Meanwhile, Rodgers can decide whether it’s time to visit a barber with his team riding a seven-game winning streak and coming off a win over the previously undefeated Cardinals.
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy footballReturn to menu
Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m.
Paying extra attention to squads that were off during last week’s six-team bye will pretty much be the theme this week, and we’ll start with Pittsburgh, whose QB could well have needed a little R&R for his arm. Ben Roethlisberger can’t quite gun the ball downfield like he used to, which might not be great news for deep threat Chase Claypool but could help Pat Freiermuth continue his emergence. The rookie TE hit season highs during Week 6 in snap percentage, targets, catches and yards, and he could emerge as an oasis of solid production at an annually shallow position for fantasy.
Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield apparently will try to gut it out despite his injured non-throwing shoulder, and even in presumably diminished capacity he figures to represent an upgrade over backup Case Keenum. Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to score this season and has three games under 30 yards with none over 80, still seems a shaky play regardless of who is under center. Nick Chubb is set to return from injury, and with Kareem Hunt still out it will be interesting to see how much playing time the team gives third-string RB D’Ernest Johnson, who looked fantastic last week while trampling the Broncos.
Jaguars at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.
James Robinson was finally handed the keys to Jacksonville’s rushing offense in the team’s recent games, and his managers will want to see Carlos Hyde continue to stand by the side of the road. Driving the most intrigue, though, figures to be the Jaguars’ passing offense, because the season-ending injury to D.J. Chark Jr. left them without a clear downfield threat. Marvin Jones Jr. has shown throughout his career that he can win deep jump balls, but Laviska Shenault Jr. and new slot receiver Jamal Agnew will want to have touches manufactured for them in the short and intermediate areas. Has Urban Meyer figured out how to do that, especially with Shenault?
This could be the last time we see Geno Smith make a start, if Russell Wilson can use Seattle’s Week 9 bye to get cleared of his finger injury. It would be nice if Tyler Lockett, facing the NFL’s second-worst pass defense, could show a pulse for the first time since Week 2.
Cowboys at Vikings, 8:20 p.m.
Dak Prescott (calf) will reportedly be a game-time decision, which makes for a tough decision for his fantasy managers, as well as for those rostering the likes of CeeDee Lamb or Amari Cooper. If Prescott can’t go in the night game — i.e., after most possible substitutes for fantasy managers have already played — can backup QB Cooper Rush at least be able to get the ball to Dallas’s top pass-catchers?
A bye week might have been just the thing for Dalvin Cook to shake off his pesky ankle injury, not that it stopped him from thriving (29-140-1) in a heavy Week 6 workload. It’s not out of the question, though, that the extra time off helped Minnesota realize it makes sense to give talented backup RB Alexander Mattison some work even when Cook is healthy.
Concussions were down, soft-tissue injuries up during NFL preseasonReturn to menu
Concussions suffered by NFL players were down during this year’s preseason but soft-tissue injuries were up, according to the injury data released last week by the league.
The 51 concussions suffered by players during preseason games and practices represented a five-year low, the NFL said, excluding last year when the preseason was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decrease was substantial enough not to be attributable entirely to the reduction of the preseason from four to three games per team (other than the two participants in the Hall of Fame Game) in conjunction with the implementation of the 17-game regular season.
But injuries such as hamstring, calf and quadriceps strains were up significantly during this preseason, the league said.
“We’ve got work to do there. … It’s a point of attention,” said Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “It’s a call to action for us to intervene on that. We’ll be doing the work in the coming months to present a strategy about that.”
Baker Mayfield returns but how effective will he be?Return to menu
Quarterback Baker Mayfield returns to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup Sunday.
It will be interesting to see how productive he will be.
Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that Mayfield will start Sunday’s home game against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield is back after missing one game. Backup Case Keenum started the Browns’ Week 7 triumph over the Denver Broncos.
Mayfield will be playing with an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder that includes a fracture and a torn labrum. He practiced last week while wearing a shoulder harness beneath his shoulder pads and could play with the harness Sunday.
Mayfield already has aggravated the injury once, when his shoulder was slammed to the turf during a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns then decided to have Mayfield sit out the Broncos game four days later on a Thursday night.
Mayfield probably cannot withstand too many more hits to that shoulder. And if he can’t play effectively, Stefanski will face a decision about whether it’s in the team’s best interests to turn to Keenum again.