After a classic Thursday night game, Week 8 of the NFL season rolls on with a packed Sunday slate that features the renewal of several heated division rivalries. The early-afternoon menu includes the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and the late afternoon has the latest meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from around the league.