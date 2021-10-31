The wide receiver has been fined five times — and the Cowboys have only played six games — for a total of $46,865, according to ESPN. Lamb has been fined three times for uniform violations. He was fined $5,150 on Sept. 27 for having his jersey untucked and $15,450 on Oct. 3 for the same infraction, according to the NFL’s schedule of infractions and fines. The next time his jersey is untucked, it will cost him $46,350. And then there are his socks. They failed to cover his lower leg during the regular season opener and that cost him $5,150.