With rookie Trinity Rodman scoring in the 76th minute, the Spirit (11-7-6) ended the regular season by extending its unbeaten streak in competitive matches to nine (6-0-3) dating from mid-August. Lodged in that stretch, however, were two forfeits for violating league coronavirus pandemic protocols.
Third-seeded Washington will host the No. 6 North Carolina Courage (9-9-6) next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Audi Field, with the winner facing No. 2 OL Reign (13-8-3) in a Nov. 14 semifinal in Tacoma, Wash. The top-seeded Portland Thorns (13-6-5) will face the winner of the first-round clash between the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars (11-8-5) and No. 5 Gotham FC (8-5-11).
“It’s kind of a relief [to end the regular season] because there’s been a lot going on and we’ve been through a lot and we’ve stuck by each other,” said Rodman, the 19-year-old daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. “Soccer obviously has been our outlet for everything. We’re motivated more than anything.”
The Spirit has tried putting all of its energy and focus into its play. It has won four straight and conceded just one goal in its past five matches.
“We have overcome just about everything someone should overcome in an entire career — and we did it in the past two months,” defender Sam Staab said. “It’s just an overwhelming feeling of being proud of everyone.”
Kris Ward, an undefeated interim head coach since succeeding Richie Burke in August, credited the players for fighting through mental fatigue.
“They were the ones, unfortunately, tasked with driving a lot of the change,” Ward said. “Some days they’re just [emotionally] spent. They don’t really have more to give, and they are being asked to do more than any person should.”
As the players went about their business Sunday, some of the off-field issues were in clear sight. Owners Steve Baldwin and Y. Michele Kang, who are fighting for control of the team, watched from adjacent field-level suites. Baldwin undoubtedly saw a banner in the supporters’ section behind the north goal that read, “Sell the Team Now, Steve! To Kang.” Late in the first half, many fans chanted, “Sell the Team, Ste-eve, sell the team!”
After the match, Kang, whom the players have supported to become the lead owner, joined the team in a celebration in the center circle. She wore a full Spirit uniform. Baldwin wasn’t present.
“We’ve never seen her in anything other than the fanciest clothes ever,” Rodman said. “Having her support and energy overall is really good for us, and her being a woman and standing behind us is great. Whenever she is around, it’s just better and everyone is better. We love her.”
Baldwin has said he will sell the team, but despite negotiating with Kang for several months, he has engaged in talks with other parties, including billionaire Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks.
Rodman’s goal, her sixth of the season to go with a team-best six assists, broke open a largely uneventful match before an announced crowd of 4,542. Staab served a terrific long ball over the top of the Houston defense. Rodman beat U.S. national team defender Abby Dahlkemper to the twice-bouncing ball and drove a low shot into the left corner.
“Trinity is one of the most athletic people I’ve ever seen,” Staab said, “so if you just find some space to put it in, she is going to go get it.”
The Spirit was compact and composed defensively down the stretch, denying Houston (9-10-5) the final playoff berth. The Dash needed only a draw to advance.
The final whistle brought a rush of emotion for the Spirit, which last qualified for the playoffs in 2016, when it advanced to the championship game. This year brought many challenges beyond the competition.
“I am continually amazed to see them continue to show up in the ways they do and when there has been a lot stacked against them,” Ward said. “They’ve always risen to the occasion. I am super happy for them and super happy for D.C. to have a home playoff game. I never could have imagined this.”
Notes: Washington striker Ashley Hatch won the NWSL’s Golden Boot with a league-high 10 goals. ... Before the match, Tori Huster and Kelley O’Hara were honored for making their 150th and 100th NWSL appearances this season. ... Vlatko Andonovski, coach of the U.S. women’s national team, was in attendance. The U.S. squad is close to finalizing two friendlies in Australia in late November. ... In Harrison, N.J., retiring U.S. star Carli Lloyd scored for Gotham FC in the 53rd minute before Cece Kizer tied it for visiting Racing Louisville in the 69th for a 1-1 draw.
