Also in the fourth quarter, starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong departed for good following his second interception with 10:40 to play, pointing to his ribs. Moments earlier, the junior had become the program’s single-season leader in passing yards, eclipsing the mark Bryce Perkins set in 2019.
Armstrong accounted for six touchdowns for a second straight game but also threw a pair of costly interceptions. He finished with 337 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-34 passing and ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
His status remains unclear for the Cavaliers’ next game Nov. 13 against Notre Dame at Scott Stadium. Virginia (6-3) has an open date next Saturday, and Armstrong is scheduled to be evaluated when the team arrives back to Charlottesville.
“I saw on the last interception, that’s where he pointed,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong’s left rib cage. “He might have been hurt before then. I don’t know when he got hurt, or if he got hurt while he was throwing. I don’t know the mechanism or when, but once he threw that [interception], that’s when he was pointing.”
The defense, meanwhile, surrendered 734 yards to the Cougars, who got a career-best performance from Tyler Allgeier. The tailback gained 266 yards on 29 carries and set a school record with five rushing touchdowns. BYU gashed the Cavaliers, ranked last in the ACC in run defense, for 385 rushing yards.
The Cougars went ahead to stay, 52-49, with 14:49 left in the fourth quarter on quarterback Jaren Hall’s 10-yard pass to wide receiver Neil Pau’u. They tacked on another touchdown when Virginia tailback Wayne Taulapapa fumbled, and BYU recovered on the Cavaliers’ 31-yard line.
Two plays later, Allgeier scored on a 31-yard run to extend the lead to 59-49 with 14:22 left in the fourth quarter.
Hall finished with 349 yards and three touchdowns on 22-for-37 passing, and Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua each had 107 receiving yards for BYU (7-2).
“When we can’t get stops on defense, it makes it more difficult for the offense,” Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson said. “As matter of fact, the game came down to they got more stops. When they got more stops, they won. As a defense, we’ve got to get more stops.”
A program record-tying 35 points during the second quarter allowed the Cavaliers to take a 42-38 halftime lead after trailing 21-0 and 28-7.
Virginia scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions to close the first half, the last coming on Armstrong’s 12-yard pass to wide receiver Billy Kemp IV in the middle of the end zone with 22 seconds to go. One play earlier, Armstrong scrambled for a 20-yard gain.
The scoring binge featured Armstrong scoring on a dazzling 30-yard run and completing a 70-yard touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks. It’s the second week in a row the wide receiver has recorded a touchdown reception of at least 70 yards. The sophomore had a 77-yarder in last week’s 48-40 win against visiting Georgia Tech.
Virginia is taking a hiatus from ACC opponents for a month, beginning with Mendenhall’s return to the school where he got his first job as a head coach in 2005.
Mendenhall walked onto the field by himself wearing a suit several hours before kickoff Saturday and took his customary lap, a ritual he performs before each game. He paused briefly to wave to a pocket of fans who arrived early to welcome the former Cougars’ coach who restored the program to national prominence.
Photographers surrounded Mendenhall and the man who replaced him, Kalani Sitake, when they shook hands at midfield and spoke as players for both teams were warming up. Several of Mendenhall’s assistants also hugged old friends on the BYU staff and members of the athletic administration.
The bonds Mendenhall forged during 11 seasons at BYU, each ending with a bowl appearance, made this game somewhat unpleasant for him and his staff, the majority of whom also have connections to the school. Both of his coordinators, for instance, came with Mendenhall to Virginia from BYU.
Earlier this week, Mendenhall recalled making it clear upon being hired at Virginia that he was never going to play BYU, but a contractual obligation long before his arrival in Charlottesville guaranteed the schools would play this year and in 2023 and 2025.
BYU fans showed their appreciation for Mendenhall by giving him a standing ovation when the stadium scoreboard posted his picture with the message, “Welcome Back Bronco Mendenhall,” shortly after the teams ran out of their respective tunnels.
“I’m just grateful to have been the coach here,” Mendenhall said of his time at BYU. “So BYU’s a really unique place, and who you can select as the head football coach is a pretty small sliver of the world’s population, and so I was given a chance to learn, grow and develop and lead an amazing program. To have been acknowledged, I was grateful and appreciative.”
It didn’t take long, however, for the Cougars faithful to stand for their team, with BYU opening a 21-0 lead before the Cavaliers recorded a single first down. BYU’s second touchdown came after Payton Wilgar intercepted Armstrong and returned it 24 yards to the Virginia 11.
Armstrong recovered from tossing his seventh interception of the season to march the Cavaliers 75 yards on 12 plays two possessions later, capping the drive with a five-yard run to trim the deficit to 21-7 with 3:22 left in the first quarter. It was the sixth rushing touchdown of the year for Armstrong.
“We didn’t make enough plays to win today,” Mendenhall said. “A couple turnovers ended up being the difference in the game, as it was score for score for score for score.”