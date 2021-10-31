The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Taylor Heinicke converted his first third-down opportunity of the game with a 27-yard completion to running back J.D. McKissic. Two plays later, Heinicke scrambled up the middle for another first down.
After McKissic was stopped short of the line to gain on third-and-three, Ron Rivera kept his offense on the field. Broncos safety Justin Simmons broke up Heinicke’s pass in the flat intended for tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who might not have picked up the first down even if he had caught the ball.
Washington got some good news before the game when three-time all-pro linebacker Von Miller was ruled out with an ankle injury. (Washington 0, Denver 0, 9:30 left in the first quarter)
With its bye week looming, Washington has a golden opportunity to snap its three-game losing streak against the Denver Broncos, who have lost four straight since a 3-0 start.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown 12 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season, but even with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy expected to return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, the Broncos’ offense is one of the weaker units Washington’s defense has faced this season. Denver ranks 22nd in total offense and has averaged only 16 points per game during its losing streak. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has a team-leading 38 receptions, while veteran Melvin Gordon III and rookie Javonte Williams have both rushed for more than 300 yards.
Washington moved the ball well in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but failed to finish drives in the red zone. Denver is allowing touchdowns on 57 percent of its opponent’s trips inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 13th in the league. The Broncos rank 11th in rushing defense and Washington’s offensive line won’t be at full strength. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi and his backup, Cornelius Lucas, are both out, and right guard Brandon Scherff will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. Second-year pro Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in Lucas’s place.
Washington lost during its last trip to Mile High, a 45-21 blowout on Oct. 27, 2013.