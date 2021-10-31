Washington went backwards to start the second quarter, after a Taylor Heinicke completion to Ricky Seals-Jones resulted in a loss of two and a false start on second-year right tackle Saahdiq Charles set up third-and-long.
After Heinicke’s third-down throw intended for Terry McLaurin sailed out of bounds, Chris Blewitt’s 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Justin Simmons. Two of Blewitt’s first three field goal attempts have been blocked since he was signed to replace Dustin Hopkins before last week’s game. (Washington 0, Denver 0, 13:42 left in the second quarter)
Washington is driving after a scoreless first quarter
Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin for the first time on Washington’s second drive, a 17-yard gain over the middle to the Broncos’ 49-yard line. Three plays later, Washington Coach Ron Rivera challenged the spot of the ball on a third-down reception by J.D. McKissic, and the call was overturned, resulting in a first down. Washington will face a second-and-four from from the Broncos’ 20-yard line when the second quarter begins.
Broncos rookie linebacker Baron Browning was injured during the drive, but he returned to the game. With Bradley Chubb on injured reserve and Von Miller out with an ankle injury, Denver is already thin at the position. (Washington 0, Denver 0, end of the first quarter)
Washington safety Bobby McCain dropped what should’ve been an easy interception on Denver’s first possession after Teddy Bridgewater overthrew tight end Noah Fant. On the ensuing third-down play, Bridgewater threw a perfect strike to wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a 31-yard gain to the Washington 30.
The Broncos’ drive stalled after a holding penalty, a sack by James Smith-Williams and a penalty for an ineligible man downfield on third-and-long. For only the second time this season, Washington didn’t allow a score on its opponent’s opening possession. (Washington 0, Denver 0, 4:10 left in the first quarter)
Washington’s opening drive results in a turnover on downs
The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Taylor Heinicke converted his first third-down opportunity of the game with a 27-yard completion to running back J.D. McKissic. Two plays later, Heinicke scrambled up the middle for another first down.
After McKissic was stopped short of the line to gain on third-and-three, Ron Rivera kept his offense on the field. Broncos safety Justin Simmons broke up Heinicke’s pass in the flat intended for tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who might not have picked up the first down even if he had caught the ball.
Washington got some good news before the game when three-time all-pro linebacker Von Miller was ruled out with an ankle injury. (Washington 0, Denver 0, 9:30 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Chase Roullier is one of NFL’s best centers
With its bye week looming, Washington has a golden opportunity to snap its three-game losing streak against the Denver Broncos, who have lost four straight since a 3-0 start.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown 12 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season, but even with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy expected to return from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, the Broncos’ offense is one of the weaker units Washington’s defense has faced this season. Denver ranks 22nd in total offense and has averaged only 16 points per game during its losing streak. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has a team-leading 38 receptions, while veteran Melvin Gordon III and rookie Javonte Williams have both rushed for more than 300 yards.
Washington moved the ball well in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but failed to finish drives in the red zone. Denver is allowing touchdowns on 57 percent of its opponent’s trips inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 13th in the league. The Broncos rank 11th in rushing defense and Washington’s offensive line won’t be at full strength. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi and his backup, Cornelius Lucas, are both out, and right guard Brandon Scherff will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. Second-year pro Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in Lucas’s place.
Washington lost during its last trip to Mile High, a 45-21 blowout on Oct. 27, 2013.