Washington moved the ball well in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but failed to finish drives in the red zone. Denver is allowing touchdowns on 57 percent of its opponent’s trips inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 13th in the league. The Broncos rank 11th in rushing defense and Washington’s offensive line won’t be at full strength. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi and his backup, Cornelius Lucas, are both out, and right guard Brandon Scherff will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. Second-year pro Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in Lucas’s place.