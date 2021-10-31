Washington’s 2-6 record, after a wretched 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, is nothing like the one it had at this point last season. Then, at least, there was reason to think Washington was building for something. Right now, it’s a team with a fill-in quarterback seemingly headed nowhere — one that might find itself desperate at year’s end to find the passer it needs to lead it forward, and without certainty that the lineup it has assembled around the quarterback is ready to contend.
At least games like Sunday’s — in which Washington allowed five sacks, had two passes intercepted, had two field goals blocked and fumbled twice — would be worth watching if the team had the player who could be its future savior. Instead, Washington played another sloppy game that ended with one last Heinicke heave — only made possible after Denver had given Washington a final possession and another chance to tie the game — out of the Empower Field end zone, far from the reach of any of his receivers.
Looking at the line of Washington players slumping toward the locker room after another sluggish defeat, one had to wonder how Rivera is ever going to find the quarterback who will push this team forward. Eventually, he is going to have to take a chance on someone. The time to be careful is running out.
Had Rivera been standing outside the stadium’s south end about two hours before the game, he would have seen a party celebrating the time another team in a similar situation took a gamble and won a Super Bowl. The party was for Peyton Manning, he of 71,940 passing yards, two Super Bowl titles and five MVPs, who was about to be honored with his own stone pillar in a plaza outside the stadium where the franchise’s most important people are honored.
It was designed to be a coronation, but it might also be the best recent example of a team taking a chance on a broken-down quarterback in the belief he could be the one to inspire a desperate franchise.
Manning smiled. He waved. He pulled the orange cord that held the shroud in place. The crowd roared. Few of them likely remembered how unlikely this all seemed on the day in March 2012 that Manning called Broncos President John Elway and said he wanted to come to Denver.
What does it take to find a franchise quarterback? One who can win big and bring greatness and Super Bowls? Sometimes it’s hope and belief and the guts to try something risky.
The Broncos had won the AFC West in 2011 behind a dominating defense and an offense rebuilt midseason to accommodate the unique (and limited) skills of quarterback Tim Tebow. Though Denver had won a playoff game that year, it seemed more of a miraculous achievement — with a limited quarterback who was an Internet sensation but far from the kind of player who could take Denver to the places Elway had during his Hall of Fame career as the team’s quarterback in the 1980s and 1990s.
Elway wanted someone who could take the Broncos to the Super Bowl. He wanted a star. He wanted a leader.
As Manning would point out at his ceremony Sunday, he was hardly a certainty for teams in the spring of 2012. He had missed the 2011 season following neck and spinal fusion surgeries. His recovery was slow.
“At the time we didn’t know if he was ever going to play another down,” Manning’s father, Archie, said in an interview after Sunday’s ceremony. “I remember playing toss with him when he was starting to rehab from that shoulder. I mean, he couldn’t throw the ball 10 yards. I was thinking, ‘It’s been a good 14 years, and move on.’ ”
But Peyton Manning did come back. And everyone knows the rest.
Despite a reputation built on gambling on fourth downs, Rivera has not yet made wild bets in constructing his team — especially at quarterback. He has chosen to be careful and deliberate, focusing on polishing his defense and adding offensive linemen and playmakers before identifying the quarterback who will be next.
It could very well prove to be a sound strategy. But the team’s rough start to the season has brought it into question. The defense, which was supposed to be the strength of this team, has failed to live up to expectations. The offensive line has fallen apart because of injuries. Many of the playmakers added this offseason to support the quarterbacks haven’t been able to get on the field.
Halfway through the season that was supposed to be the big building block for the contender Rivera wants to create in Washington, there are few signs of a sound foundation. Instead, Sunday’s game featured Heinicke running for his life, limited in his options for who he could throw to, heaving too many passes that turned out to be bad ideas. It also featured Washington’s defense allowing a limited Denver offense to convert on more than half of its third downs. With Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers on the schedule after the bye, things might not get much easier.
But if Rivera has regrets, he isn’t saying so out loud.
“No, that’s hindsight,” Rivera said when asked if he regretted not going for a young quarterback this past offseason, perhaps in the draft. “It’s easy to second guess. I made a decision and I’m going to go with it, just like [the decision to release kicker Dustin Hopkins two weeks ago], I made a decision and it’s on me. We made a decision on the quarterback.
“We liked a couple of guys,” he continued, “[but] we’re not going to mortgage the future, because if we put the pieces in place and find the guy, then we will feel better, rather than having to give up some of the capital that people wanted from us. I wasn’t going to give up some of the players people wanted. I wasn’t going to give up some of the draft picks people wanted.”
Not every gamble is going to turn out like Denver’s with Manning. But sometime soon, Riverboat Ron Rivera is going to have to make a bet on someone to be his franchise quarterback. In the meantime, what has already felt like a long season could get even bleaker.