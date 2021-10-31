Halfway through the season that was supposed to be the big building block for the contender Rivera wants to create in Washington, there are few signs of a sound foundation. Instead, Sunday’s game featured Heinicke running for his life, limited in his options for who he could throw to, heaving too many passes that turned out to be bad ideas. It also featured Washington’s defense allowing a limited Denver offense to convert on more than half of its third downs. With Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers on the schedule after the bye, things might not get much easier.