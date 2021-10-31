At least games such as Sunday’s — in which Washington allowed five sacks, had two passes intercepted, had two field goals blocked and fumbled twice — would be worth watching if the team had the player who could be its future savior. Instead, Washington played another sloppy game that ended with one last Heinicke heave — only made possible after Denver had given Washington a final possession and another chance to tie the score — out of the Empower Field end zone, far from the reach of any of his receivers.