As it happened, what was best for three-time manager of the year Melvin was to talk to a team with more than double the payroll than the Athletics team out of which he squeezed every last drop for more than a decade. Melvin led the light-spending A’s to the playoffs six times in his 11 years in Oakland and was under contract through 2022. But ahead of what seems likely to be a payroll cut this offseason, given the blessing of Oakland management, he couldn’t help but listen to what the Padres had to say.