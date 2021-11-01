“No,” Preller said, correcting the narrative. “My guess is due to loyalty, their friendship, and the great things they’ve done in 11 years together there, he was open-minded. In a very competitive industry, his main question and his main thought to me was, I’m going to do what’s best for Bob.”
As it happened, what was best for three-time manager of the year Melvin was to talk to a team with more than double the payroll than the Athletics team out of which he squeezed every last drop for more than a decade. Melvin led the light-spending A’s to the playoffs six times in his 11 years in Oakland and was under contract through 2022. But ahead of what seems likely to be a payroll cut this offseason, given the blessing of Oakland management, he couldn’t help but listen to what the Padres had to say.
“I was absolutely as fortunate as I could be to manage that team. But there comes a time when you know it doesn’t go forever. And Billy [Beane] and David [Forst] were nice enough to realize that, too, understanding the opportunity I had here,” said Melvin, who ultimately signed a three-year deal to manage San Diego. “It was a surprise. I didn’t expect it. But once I was given the opportunity to listen to the people here, it became clear pretty quickly that this was the place for me.”
Melvin lives in Arizona, so when the Padres called, he headed to their spring training complex in Peoria to meet with Preller. He said he felt strange on the way to another team’s facility, wondering what he was doing. When he saw the notoriously frenetic and surprisingly casual Preller “in his gym shorts and T-shirt,” Melvin said “that was the first hook.”
The 60-year-old Melvin said he and Preller had multiple conversations over multiple dinners that lasted so long, restaurants were flicking the lights on and off to get them to leave.
“It appears to me that that’s all he does,” Melvin said of Preller. “It’s baseball and talk baseball and know baseball.”
Preller has a reputation for relentless activity, for better or worse. In the past, he has chosen inexperienced managers with whom he had a personal history — Andy Green and Jayce Tingler. Neither was able to lead retooled rosters to postseason success.
The Padres parted ways with Tingler after a disappointing regular season that began with unprecedented investment in their roster and World Series aspirations, but ended without a playoff berth. In Melvin, Preller is choosing a more experienced hand who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in baseball, a man known for getting the most out of his players and teams and garnering lasting respect in the clubhouse.
Melvin said Monday he doesn’t think the 2021 Padres underachieved, exactly, but rather that they had a bad final third of the season that “ruled the day.” He said every Padres player and staffer he spoke to so far felt a title was within reach, and soon.
“The next big thing for this team and this town and this organization is getting [to] the postseason, going deep in it and wanting and expecting to win a World Series,” Melvin said.
Melvin has never managed a roster quite this talented before. He called Fernando Tatis Jr. maybe the “most exciting young player in the game.” He nodded at Manny Machado as “a stud” and “a potential MVP every year.”
He has never managed for a GM quite as involved as Preller before, either. Exactly how much autonomy Melvin, as Preller’s most veteran manager since Bud Black half a decade ago, will retain is unclear.
The Padres hired a new pitching coach, former Cleveland pitching coordinator Ruben Niebla, before they hired a manager, a departure from the usual routine of letting a manager pick his top deputies.
Melvin said he will compile the rest of his coaching staff in concert with Preller and the front office, likely from a combination of people he trusts and people the Padres trust. However cooperative they may be on that coaching staff, Melvin represents a clear shift in organizational dynamics: After two managers he could mold with his team, Preller now has a manager known for molding teams himself.
“This could be my last stop. To have this type of team knowing it would culminate my career as well, even though it’s not about me — wherever I’ve been, it’s not about me, it’s about the team but about the process,” Melvin said. “But it’s just it just felt like this team is right on the verge of doing that and it kind of resonates around here.”