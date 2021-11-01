Down 3-1, the Capitals made a push late in the third period. Conor Sheary’s power-play redirect off a slick feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Vasilevskiy in front to cut the deficit to one at 11:38, but the Capitals’ late attempts fell short.
Washington (5-1-3) suffered its first regulation loss of the season. Its next game is Thursday at the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay notched its third straight win to improve to 5-3-1.
Rookie Brett Leason opened the scoring with his first NHL goal. He fired a puck from near the boards and the puck deflected off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s stick and past Vasilevskiy. Leason, playing in his second NHL game, was the third rookie to score for the Capitals this season, joining center Hendrix Lapierre and defenseman Martin Fehervary.
Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn tied the score at 1 at 3:18 of the second period before Anthony Cirelli’s power-play goal at 8:40 gave the Lightning the lead as he finished a cross-crease dish from Alex Barré-Boulet on a five-on-three. Brayden Point scored an insurance goal on the rush at 2:56 of the third. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for the Capitals.
Captain Alex Ovechkin’s streak of notching at least one point in eight straight games to open the season ended.
The Capitals were again without centers Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd and winger T.J. Oshie. Backstrom remains on long-term injured reserve while rehabilitating a hip injury; Dowd and Oshie are on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. Oshie is still considered week-to-week; Dowd is day-to-day and eligible to return Thursday.
Here is what to know from Monday’s loss:
Protas makes his NHL debut
Aliaksei Protas made his NHL debut in the loss. The Capitals recalled the 20-year-old Belarusian from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., on Monday after Dowd moved to injured reserve.
Protas, a center who is 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, had one goal and three assists in six games with Hershey. He got the call from the team that he was being recalled around noon Sunday. His wife, who was sitting next to him, heard the good news first. Then Protas called his parents.
“Mom cried a little bit for sure,” the 2019 third-round draft pick said. “She’s so happy for me. ... Now’s the time. I [have] the moment here — so, so happy.”
With Protas in the fold, the Capitals have five rookies on their roster: Connor McMichael, Lapierre, Fehervary, Leason and Protas. Protas and Leason were linemates in Hershey to start the season — before Leason was called up last week.
“I think I grew up a little bit as a player like during the summer, so now’s the time to show up,” Protas said.
Protas, who was on the ice for 3:53 as he took just seven shifts, played on the fourth line with Leason and Conor Sheary. Lapierre was a healthy scratch.
Kuznetsov in pain
Kuznetsov blocked a hard shot from Hedman midway through the first period that caused him to fall to the ice and limp to the bench. It appeared Hedman’s shot hit Kuznetsov’s left leg/foot area, but he did not miss a shift. He was testing out the leg during breaks in the first period but played his normal minutes and took shifts on the penalty kill.
Kuznetsov has five goals and eight assists in nine games.
Wilson’s chances
Tom Wilson had a shorthanded breakaway in the first period but was denied by Vasilevskiy. He then had a great chance in front on the power play early in the second, but Vasilevskiy robbed him with a glove save, prompting Wilson to slam the door to the bench as he left the ice.
The winger has gotten multiple high-danger offensive chances but is still looking for his first goal to go with seven assists. He had 13 goals and 20 assists in 47 games last season.
“Obviously zero goals isn’t where I want to be,” he said last week. “There’s been looks; the line has been playing well. … Obviously I’d like to score a couple goals. But [Ovechkin] has been playing really well, Kuzy’s been playing really well, and if I can complement them I’m going to try and keep doing that.”
More from The Post: