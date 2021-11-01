The Capitals made a push in the third period. Conor Sheary’s power-play redirect off a slick feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Vasilevskiy in front to cut their deficit to one at 11:38, but the Capitals’ late attempts fell short.
“I liked the game we played,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We did a lot of good things. … It’s a tough loss. I thought the guys played hard.”
Washington (5-1-3) suffered its first regulation loss. Its next game is Thursday at the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay notched its third straight win to improve to 5-3-1.
Rookie Brett Leason opened the scoring with his first NHL goal. He fired a shot from near the boards, and the puck deflected off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman’s stick and past Vasilevskiy. Leason, playing in his second NHL game, was the third rookie to score for the Capitals this season, joining center Hendrix Lapierre and defenseman Martin Fehervary.
Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn tied the score at 1 at 3:18 of the second period before Anthony Cirelli’s power-play goal at 8:40 gave the Lightning the lead as he finished a cross-crease dish from Alex Barré-Boulet on a five-on-three. Brayden Point scored an insurance goal on the rush at 2:56 of the third. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for the Capitals.
The Capitals were again without centers Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd and winger T.J. Oshie. Backstrom remains on long-term injured reserve while rehabilitating a hip injury; Dowd and Oshie are on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. Oshie is still considered week-to-week; Dowd is day-to-day and eligible to return Thursday.
Here is what to know from Monday’s loss:
Protas makes his debut
Aliaksei Protas made his NHL debut in the defeat. The Capitals recalled the 20-year-old Belarusian from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., on Monday after Dowd moved to injured reserve.
Protas, a center who is 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, had one goal and three assists in six games with Hershey. He got the word that he was being recalled around noon Sunday. His wife, who was sitting next to him, heard the good news first. Then Protas called his parents.
“Mom cried a little bit for sure,” the 2019 third-round draft pick said. “She’s so happy for me. ... Now’s the time. I [have] the moment here — so, so happy.”
With Protas in the fold, the Capitals have five rookies on their roster: Connor McMichael, Lapierre, Fehervary, Leason and Protas. Protas and Leason were linemates in Hershey to start the season before Leason was called up last week.
“I think I grew up a little bit as a player during the summer, so now’s the time to show up,” Protas said.
Protas, who was on the ice for 3:53 as he took seven shifts, played on the fourth line with Leason and Sheary. Leason played 5:58 over 10 shifts.
“We were pressing at the end, and it is a little more difficult on the road,” Laviolette said of the low minutes for the younger players. “I thought they were fine. I looked at the minutes going into the third period, and it didn’t seem like we would be much over 20 [minutes] with a day off tomorrow, so just leaning on the veteran players just to try and see if we could pull our way back into the game.”
Lapierre was a healthy scratch.
Ovechkin’s point streak ends
Captain Alex Ovechkin’s streak of notching at least one point in eight games to open the season ended Monday. He was unable to solve Vasilevskiy despite putting six shots on goal.
Ovechkin has nine goals and six assists in nine games. He remains three goals away from passing Brett Hull (741) for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list.
Wilson’s chances
Tom Wilson had a shorthanded breakaway in the first period but was denied by Vasilevskiy. He then had a great chance in front on the power play early in the second, but Vasilevskiy robbed him, prompting Wilson to slam the door to the bench as he left the ice.
The winger is still looking for his first goal to go with seven assists. He had 13 goals and 20 assists in 47 games last season.
“Obviously zero goals isn’t where I want to be,” he said last week. “There’s been looks; the line has been playing well. … Obviously I’d like to score a couple goals. But [Ovechkin] has been playing really well, [Kuznetsov has] been playing really well, and if I can complement them, I’m going to try and keep doing that.”
Wilson was penalized while his team was shorthanded in the second period, leading to Tampa Bay’s five-on-three chance and ultimately Cirelli’s go-ahead goal. Wilson was called for interference on Killorn after the two collided. Wilson was visibly frustrated with the call, and his coach wasn’t pleased, either.
“It changed the game,” Laviolette said. “I disagree. That is not a penalty.”
