The scheduled testing was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. It was not immediately clear how long Henry would be sidelined if reported fears about a fracture are confirmed by Monday’s tests.
The Titans declined immediate comment through a spokesman. Coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to address reporters Monday afternoon.
Henry appeared to injure his foot and receive medical attention during the Titans’ 34-31 overtime triumph Sunday at Indianapolis. He ran for 68 yards on 28 carries during that victory, which improved the Titans’ record to 6-2. They lead the AFC South by three games over the second-place Colts and are the top seed in the conference, just ahead of a trio of 5-2 teams — the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.
Henry leads the league with 937 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in each of the previous two seasons. Last season, he had the eighth 2,000-yard rushing season in league history.
ESPN reported it is feared that Henry suffered a Jones fracture — a break involving the fifth metatarsal bone on the outside of the foot — that would require surgery and end his season. NFL Network reported that if such a fracture is confirmed, it would be possible that Henry would return after approximately eight weeks and potentially play during the postseason.