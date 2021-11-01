Football can claim even the furthest outlier as its physical victim. On Sunday, Henry broke a bone in his foot, although he played for the remainder of an overtime victory that allowed the Tennessee Titans to move into the top slot in the AFC. On Monday, Henry took tests that revealed the damage. The injury will require surgery, and while the team didn’t announce a timetable for his return, it seems likely to sideline him for the remainder of regular season, if not the playoffs, too.
Henry had become an invulnerable force. While carrying the ball more often than any player in the league, he has missed one game because of injury in his career. The Titans leaned on him this season more than ever. He was on pace for 474 touches through 16 games, which would have been the second-highest total in NFL history.
Henry’s statistics look like accounting errors. He has 237 combined carries and catches; Najee Harris is second at 165. He has carried the ball 213 times; Joe Mixon is second at 137. He has 937 rushing yards; Jonathan Taylor is second at 649. It’s possible that by Thanksgiving, even without playing, Henry will remain the NFL’s leading rusher.
In the past three years, those uncommon numbers became common for Henry. He absorbed punishment that has shortened careers of other backs and continued to dominate. He totaled 397 touches last year, a workload that forecasts physical breakdown. Henry remained the most valuable running back in the NFL.
And how valuable, exactly, is that? The Titans are about to find out. They recovered from early-season stumbles to win four straight, including victories over both participants in last year’s AFC title game, and become a possible Super Bowl threat on the back of Henry.
Through the lens of advanced analytics, running backs are viewed as swappable cogs, players not to be drafted early or paid extravagantly. Henry rearranged those views. His production alone makes him one of the most valuable players in the NFL. The catalytic effect he had on the Titans will be revealed in his absence. Statistical analysis shows play-action works regardless of how well an offense runs the ball. But the effect Henry has on a defense is difficult to measure. When a linebacker has to brace for possibly tackling Henry, especially after colliding with him for an entire game, his ability to hustle back into pass coverage is even more compromised.
As Ryan Tannehill has resurrected his career in Tennessee, he has become one of the best play-action passers in the NFL. He averages 10.2 yards per attempt this year on play-action compared to 6.6 without it. That 3.6-yard differences is the fifth-largest in the NFL. Will Tannehill remain effective without Henry? Both analytical tenets and the NFL’s financial structure suggest he should — Tannehill will make about $30 million this season, more than double Henry’s $12.5 million average annual salary. And it’s also true that Henry’s career exploded once Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota. The Titans, a team atop its conference halfway through the season, are about to become a laboratory for running back value.
The NFL has devalued running backs, and the physical demands of the position are a primary reason. Henry weathered the punishment of his position and thrived, but an injury at some point may have been inevitable. Only four running backs totaled at least 300 touches last year. When Henry watches this Sunday night when the Titans play the Los Angeles Rams, now a showdown with diminished luster, all four will have missed at least one game this season because of injury.
At the outset of his career, Henry was an unlikely candidate to stretch how valuable a running back could be. Over the first 43 games of his career, Henry averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game, scored 15 touchdowns and managed only two 100-yard games.
On Dec. 9, 2018, in the 44th game of his career, Henry scored four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder, and ran for 238 yards in a Thursday night destruction of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the 43 games since, that game included, Henry has averaged 118.3 yards per game, scored 50 TDs and punched up 23 100-rushing-yard games, including four 200-yard games.
For the next two months, the Titans will miss Henry’s bruising and balletic running. Henry had distanced himself from every other running back in the NFL. But he plays a brutal position in a brutal sport, and not even Henry could outrun that.