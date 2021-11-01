Through the lens of advanced analytics, running backs are viewed as swappable cogs, players not to be drafted early or paid extravagantly. Henry rearranged those views. His production alone makes him one of the most valuable players in the NFL. The catalytic effect he had on the Titans will be revealed in his absence. Statistical analysis shows play-action works regardless of how well an offense runs the ball. But the effect Henry has on a defense is difficult to measure. When a linebacker has to brace for possibly tackling Henry, especially after colliding with him for an entire game, his ability to hustle back into pass coverage is even more compromised.