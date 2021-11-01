When Evan Mobley went third to Cleveland last July, the 6-foot-11 USC product joined Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro, the franchise’s three previous lottery picks. That trio, taken in the years since James departed for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, has needed time to acclimate. Sexton, a scoring-minded guard selected in 2018, didn’t receive a rookie contract extension this fall. Garland, a promising point guard taken in 2019, has started since Day One but is now sharing responsibilities with veteran Ricky Rubio. And Okoro, a defensive-minded wing drafted fifth in 2020, took his lumps as a rookie starter before shifting to the bench this season. Without a centerpiece talent to stabilize the roster, Cleveland went 60-159 (.274) over the past three seasons, a steep drop-off from four straight Finals trips with James from 2015 to 2018.