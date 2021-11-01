The biggest upset of the weekend happened in Northern Virginia, where Fairfax handed Robinson its first loss of the year. The Lions, a new contender in the area this season, poured on the points against a Rams team known for its physicality. Both teams are on the bubble this week, with Broadneck taking Robinson’s spot in the 20.
Another team rising up the rankings is Battlefield. It is one of two undefeated programs remaining in Northern Virginia, and the Bobcats have proven themselves week after week as the team to beat in Prince William County. They will close out the season with a second matchup against rival Patriot.
The top Maryland programs mostly took care of business in the final week of their regular season, and you can find them in familiar spots in the postseason bracket. At the 4A level, the four regions are headlined by No. 1 seeds Broadneck, Paint Branch, Quince Orchard and Wise.
1. St. John’s (8-0) Last ranked: 1
Running back Jamar Curtis scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to lead the Cadets to a win over No. 8 Good Counsel.
Next: Friday at No. 17 Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (9-0) LR: 2
The Cavaliers had a bye last week.
Next: Friday vs. Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
3. Stone Bridge (9-0) LR: 3
The Bulldogs posted their second shutout of the season, a 42-0 rout of Potomac Falls.
Next: Friday vs. Independence, 7 p.m.
4. Wise (8-0) LR: 4
The Pumas overcame a halftime deficit to beat Eleanor Roosevelt, 20-14.
Next: Friday vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m.
5. DeMatha (6-2) LR: 6
The Stags’ game against Roman Catholic (Pa.) was canceled.
Next: Friday at No. 7 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.
6. Quince Orchard (9-0) LR: 7
The Cougars built a 30-point lead in the first half of a win over Clarksburg.
Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 7 p.m.
7. Archbishop Carroll (9-0) LR: 8
The Lions made a statement with another dominant league win, pounding Paul VI, 47-6.
Next: Friday at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.
8. Good Counsel (6-3) LR: 5
The Falcons went on the road and gave No. 1 St. John’s a test, but ultimately fell to the Cadets, 34-21.
Next: Friday vs. No. 5 DeMatha, 7 p.m.
9. Rock Creek Christian (6-1) LR: 9
The Eagles were off last week.
Next: Friday vs. Beacon Hill (Va.), 7 p.m.
10. Madison (8-1) LR: 10
The Warhawks picked up a Concorde District victory and extended their winning streak to eight games with a 34-6 defeat of South Lakes.
Next: Friday vs. Chantilly, 7 p.m.
11. C.H. Flowers (8-1) LR: 11
The Jaguars capped the regular season by pounding Northwestern, 55-0.
Next: Friday vs. Parkdale, 7 p.m.
12. South County (8-1) LR: 12
The Stallions bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating Alexandria City, 34-10.
Next: Friday at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
13. Northwest (8-1) LR: 13
The Jaguars got back in the win column with a 55-13 win over Whitman.
Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 7 p.m.
14. Tuscarora (8-1) LR: 15
The Huskies topped 40 points for a third straight game in a win over Lightridge.
Next: Friday vs. No. 16 Broad Run, 7 p.m.
15. Battlefield (9-0) LR: 18
The Bobcats kept their perfect season alive with a 28-7 over Gar-Field.
Next: Friday at Patriot, 7 p.m.
16. Broad Run (8-1) LR: 16
Brett Griffis had four touchdowns in a resounding 35-3 win over Loudoun County.
Next: Friday at No. 14 Tuscarora, 7 p.m.
17. Gonzaga (5-4) LR: 17
The Eagles halted a two-game skid by beating Bishop McNamara, 14-0.
Next: Friday vs. No. 1 St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
18. Paint Branch (8-1) LR: 19
The Panthers capped their regular season with a complete performance, a 54-0 victory over Watkins Mill. They will have a first-round bye.
Next: TBD
19. Theodore Roosevelt (8-1) LR: 20
The Rough Riders celebrated homecoming with a 20-12 win over H.D. Woodson
Next: Friday at Eastern, 6 p.m.
20. Broadneck (7-1) LR: NR
After a regular season in which they lost just one game, to No. 2 Spalding, the Bruins are the top seed in the Maryland 4A East Region bracket. They will have a bye this week.
Next: TBD
Dropped out: No. 14 Robinson.
On the bubble: Douglass, Fairfax, Heritage, Huntingtown, Robinson.