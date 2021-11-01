The Blackhawks asked the law firm Jenner & Block to conduct an investigation after two lawsuits were filed against the franchise. One, by a former player named Kyle Beach, alleges that Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2010. Another, filed by a 2013 sexual assault victim of Aldrich’s, alleges Aldrich was able to land a position at a Michigan school in part because the Blackhawks provided him with positive job referrals.
The report by the law firm found that the Blackhawks failed to promptly address the 2010 allegation against Aldrich, who resigned shortly after Chicago won the Stanley Cup that year. He still received severance pay, a playoff bonus, a championship ring and the opportunity to take part in the tradition of a winning team’s players and staff members having a day with the Cup. Aldrich, who told investigators his encounter with Beach was consensual, went on to positions with USA Hockey and two college programs before landing at a high school in Michigan, where he was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor.
In announcing the punishment last week, the NHL said it was fining the Blackhawks $2 million because of “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.” But during a video news conference Monday, reporters brought up the fact that other teams have been fined larger amounts or been docked draft picks for seemingly lesser violations. In 2010, the NHL fined the New Jersey Devils $3 million and stripped them of two draft picks for circumventing the collective bargaining agreement in their pursuit of free agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk. Last year, the NHL stripped the Arizona Coyotes of two draft picks for violating the league’s combine testing policy.
“Different context, different facts,” Bettman said.
Speaking alongside Bettman, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league office only became aware of the allegations against the Blackhawks when the team contacted NHL officials in December about forthcoming civil litigation from Beach. At the time, the Blackhawks said the lawsuit had “no merit,” Daly said. Beach filed his lawsuit in May.
Bettman said Monday he allowed Quenneville to coach the Panthers this past Wednesday, one day after the Jenner & Block report was released, so that Quenneville could present his side of the story to Bettman personally. Quenneville resigned Thursday.
“He had already coached 867 games since 2010, and I wanted to make sure that no one, including Coach Quenneville, could say that I had prejudged him,” Bettman said.
Bettman began Monday’s video news conference with an apology to Beach, with whom he met Saturday to discuss “a path forward with him.” Bettman also said the NHL “offered to him and his family our resources and counseling.”
“What happened was inappropriate, it was wrong on every level, and it was not handled correctly by the Blackhawks organization,” he said.
