That version of the Chiefs has not been visible often enough this season. The Chiefs have lost two of their past three games and, at 3-4, need a victory Monday just to get back to .500. They’re coming off a 27-3 defeat eight days ago at Tennessee. Mahomes threw an interception in that game and had an unsightly passer rating of 62.3. He exited the game after absorbing a jarring hit, although he and Coach Andy Reid said afterward that Mahomes had been cleared under the NFL concussion protocol.